Baseball Entering Homestretch of Season; The Buzz April 30, 2024
First-year coach Kerrick Jackson and Mizzou baseball is set to square off against Lindenwood Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Taylor Stadium. This will be the final non-series game for the 19-26, 6-15 Tigers.
Mizzou is currently seventh place in the SEC East division but still has series against South Carolina, Auburn and Mississippi State. The Tigers are currently three wins behind Florida.
The 2024 regular season will wrap up for Mizzou on May 18 when they close their against Mississippi State in Starkville.
Today's Schedule
Baseball: Missouri vs. Lindenwood, 6:00 p.m. C.T., SEC Network, Live Video, Live Audio, Live Stats
Results
Softball: Mizzou - 2, Mississippi State - 3
Did You Notice?
• Former Mizzou cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. shared an inspiring story of being motivated after being turned away from an All-American Camp ahead of his senior year of high school. He shared the story on a conference call with Detroit media after being drafted by the Detroit Lions.
• Former Mizzou defensive lineman Josh Landry was invited to the Detroit Lions' rookie mini camp
• Former Mizzou pitcher Tanner Houck put together an excellent April for the Boston Rod Sox — three starts of 9+ strikeouts and no walks.
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2024 Opener:
121 days
On this date in Mizzou history:
• April 30, 2016: Mizzou linebacker Shane Ray was selected by the Denver Broncos with the No. 23 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.
Mizzou quote of the day:
Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes on Rakestraw: "You feel the confidence and me and (head coach) Dan (Campbell) sitting there to talking to him, I just kind of felt 'dawg' exuding out of him, just a lot more quiet, just to the point, to the business."
