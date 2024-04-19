How to Watch: Missouri Baseball vs LSU
The Missouri Tigers have taken four of their last six SEC games, including a sweep of Florida and one game from their series against Georgia.
On their home turf, Missouri has put up a battle in there SEC games, with four of their five wins coming at home and the rest of the series against Kentucky being quite close. They will look to continue that action against the LSU Tigers as they come to Columbia.
The reigning national championships currently have a worse record in SEC play than the Missouri Tigers, taking only three games so far this season. They have yet to win an SEC series, earning one win in three different series. Historically, LSU has had little trouble against Missouri, taking 18 wins versus Mizzou's three.
How to Watch: Missouri vs LSU
What: Missouri Tigers (17-21, 5-10 SEC) vs LSU Tigers (23-15, 3-12 SEC)
Where: Taylor Stadium, Columbia, Mo.
When:
- Friday, April 19 at 7 p.m. CT
- Saturday, April 20 at 4 p.m. CT
- Sunday, April 21 at 2 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN+
Series: Missouri has dropped 18 games to LSU and has taken just three. LSU's won seven matchups in Taylor Stadium.
Last time out, Missouri: The Tigers earned a mid-week win over an in-state foe, the Missouri State Bears. Despite late attempts from the Bears for a comeback, the Tigers kept themselves ahead to win.
Last time out, LSU: The Tigers earned their mid-week win against New Orleans. LSU peppered some runs in throught the game to recover after being swept by Tennesee the weekend before.
Pitching Matchups:
- Friday, April 19 at 7 p.m. – RHP Logan Lunceford vs. LHP Gage Jump
- Saturday, April 20 at 4 p.m. – LHP Javyn Pimental vs. RHP Luke Holman
- Sunday, April 21 at 2 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD