Missouri Baseball Gets Run-Ruled 12-2 in Series Opener Against LSU
The Missouri Tigers had a rough night.
In a battle of the bottom of the SEC, LSU came out on top in game one of the three-game series. The Tigers from the South run-ruled Missouri 12-1 through seven innings on Friday night.
By the third inning, Missouri's sophomore starter Logan Lunceford gave up three homers that brought in five runs and another three were pushed across by doubles. Lunceford gave up six extra-base hits on seven hits. The only hit off of him that was held to just one base came in the first inning.
After a disastrous third inning, Missouri didn't want to go down without a run of their own. Redshirt freshman Tucker Moore walked to get on base and was then brought home from sophomore Jeric Curtis. This served as Missouri's lone run in the game.
LSU's tagged on another three-runs in the top of the fourth inning to put them in run-rule range if Missouri could not get their offense going. These runs came from a two-run homer and an RBI double given up by junior relief pitcher Kaden Jacobi.
Junior reliever Victor Quinn's outing was the best of Missouri's pitching today, only allowing one run and two hits in his two innings. The only run of his came in the top of the sixth during a double-play. Senior Ben Pedersen offered a clean seventh inning for Missouri, as well.
Missouri's bats never really did get going in the game. MU's offense only put up three hits in the game, all of which were singles. They also struck out 14 times through seven innings of play.
Missouri's record drops to 17-22 on the season and 5-11 in SEC play, while LSU improves to 24-15 and 4-12 in SEC. The Tigers return to the field for game two at 4 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 20.
How it Happened:
- 8:41 p.m.- LSU pushed another run across on a double play in the top of the sixth inning. 12-1 LSU
- 8:18 p.m.- Junior Victor Quinn comes in to pitch in the top of the fifth inning.
- 8:09 p.m.- LSU brings across the eleventh run of the game in the top of the fourth. Missouri has four innings to try to get a run across to avoid being run-ruled. 11-1 LSU
- 8:04 p.m.- LSU's Jared Jones sent the fourth homer of the game over the wall in right center. 10-1 LSU
- 7:57 p.m.- Missouri's Tucker Moore walked to get on base and then was brought home from a Jeric Curtis single in the bottom of the third. 8-1 LSU
- 7:45 p.m.- LSU put up back-to-back double in the top of the third to bring two more runs across. 8-0 LSU
- 7:42 p.m.- LSU's third home run of the night is a three-run shot to right center from Hayden Travinski in the top of the third. 6-0 LSU
- 7:35 p.m.- Steven Milam earned his first homer of the season in the top of the third inning. 3-0 LSU
- 7:23 p.m.- LSU's Brady Neal added another run to their tally with a solo home run to right. 2-0 LSU
- 7:08 p.m. - LSU got the first runs on the board with a ground-rule double that brought Tommy White home. 1-0 LSU
- First pitch is set for 7 p.m. CT
How to Watch: Missouri vs LSU
What: Missouri Tigers (17-21, 5-10 SEC) vs LSU Tigers (23-15, 3-12 SEC)
Where: Taylor Stadium, Columbia, Mo.
When:
- Friday, April 19 at 7 p.m. CT
- Saturday, April 20 at 4 p.m. CT
- Sunday, April 21 at 2 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN+
Series: Missouri has dropped 18 games to LSU and has taken just three. LSU's won seven matchups in Taylor Stadium.
Last time out, Missouri: The Tigers earned a mid-week win over an in-state foe, the Missouri State Bears. Despite late attempts from the Bears for a comeback, the Tigers kept themselves ahead to win.
Last time out, LSU: The Tigers earned their mid-week win against New Orleans. LSU peppered some runs in throught the game to recover after being swept by Tennesee the weekend before.
Pitching Matchups:
- Friday, April 19 at 7 p.m. – RHP Logan Lunceford vs. LHP Gage Jump
- Saturday, April 20 at 4 p.m. – LHP Javyn Pimental vs. RHP Luke Holman
- Sunday, April 21 at 2 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD