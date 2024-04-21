Missouri Baseball Falls in Series Finale 6-2 Against LSU
The Missouri Tigers dropped a crucial series to the LSU Tigers at home.
After a game one run-rule, Missouri came back out to get a win in game two. Who would take the series came down to game three and Missouri could not come away, losing 6-2. They gave LSU their first SEC series win of the year.
The Missouri offense got going in the third inning with back-to-back singles from senior third baseman Trevor Austin and sophomore left fielder Brock Daniels. How they made it home was not your usual play.
Sophomore designated hitter Jackson Lovich drove a ball down the middle that bounced off the second baseman's glove and continued into the outfield. Daniels and Austin both scored on the hit that was ruled an error.
Missouri threw out an unusual suspect for their starting pitcher today. Senior Ian Lohse took the mound at the beginning of the game for his first start of the year. He has one of the best outings of the year with this one-hit performance. It was tied for longest, but in this outing he punched out more batters and gave up less hits.
Graduate Jacob Peaden came into the game in relief for Lohse and piggybacked off his strong outing. Peaden made quick work of his first five batters, putting them down in order, before giving up a two-out triple, a walk and then a double to score the two runners in the top of the fifth.
Missouri then sent out junior Bryce Mayer in the top of the sixth to try to keep the game going, but it didn't work out in their favor. Mayer loaded the bases and brought the go-ahead run across the plate with a walk.
Next up to take the brunt of LSU's offense was sophomore Brock Lucas, who has been great for Missouri in recent outings. Lucas gave up a solo home run to the second batter he faced to extend LSU's lead in the game. His next inning, LSU got a single and a double to push the difference to 5-2.
LSU pushed the lead further with a walk, back-to-back groundouts to advance the runner, and a throwing error on a single that brought the runner home in the ninth.
Missouri's record drops to 18-23 on the season and 6-12 in SEC play, while LSU improves to 25-16 and 5-13 in SEC. Missouri returns to the field for a mid-week at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, April 23.