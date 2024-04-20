Missouri Baseball vs LSU - April 19, 2024: Live Updates
The Missouri Tigers have taken four of their last six SEC games, including a sweep of Florida and one game from their series against Georgia.
On their home turf, Missouri has put up a battle in there SEC games, with four of their five wins coming at home and the rest of the series against Kentucky being quite close. They will look to continue that action against the LSU Tigers as they come to Columbia.
The reigning national championships currently have a worse record in SEC play than the Missouri Tigers, taking only three games so far this season. They have yet to win an SEC series, earning one win in three different series. Historically, LSU has had little trouble against Missouri, taking 18 wins versus Mizzou's three.
Missouri will send out sophomore starter Logan Lunceford for the first game of the series. Lunceford last pitched four innings in the Tigers win against the Georgia Bulldogs this past weekend, giving up three runs on three hits.
LSU's starter redshirt sophomore Gage Jump will take the mound in the bottom half of the inning. He tossed four innings in their loss to Tennessee over the weekend, giving up five runs on five hits.
How it Happened:
- 8:53 p.m.- Bed Pedersen comes into the game in the top of the seventh to relieve Victor Quinn.
- 8:41 p.m.- LSU pushed another run across on a double play in the top of the sixth inning. 12-1 LSU
- 8:18 p.m.- Junior Victor Quinn comes in to pitch in the top of the fifth inning.
- 8:09 p.m.- LSU brings across the eleventh run of the game in the top of the fourth. Missouri has four innings to try to get a run across to avoid being run-ruled. 11-1 LSU
- 8:04 p.m.- LSU's Jared Jones sent the fourth homer of the game over the wall in right center. 10-1 LSU
- 7:57 p.m.- Missouri's Tucker Moore walked to get on base and then was brought home from a Jeric Curtis single in the bottom of the third. 8-1 LSU
- 7:45 p.m.- LSU put up back-to-back double in the top of the third to bring two more runs across. 8-0 LSU
- 7:42 p.m.- LSU's third home run of the night is a three-run shot to right center from Hayden Travinski in the top of the third. 6-0 LSU
- 7:35 p.m.- Steven Milam earned his first homer of the season in the top of the third inning. 3-0 LSU
- 7:23 p.m.- LSU's Brady Neal added another run to their tally with a solo home run to right. 2-0 LSU
- 7:08 p.m. - LSU got the first runs on the board with a ground-rule double that brought Tommy White home. 1-0 LSU
- First pitch is set for 7 p.m. CT
Missouri Lineup
LSU Lineup
1. Brock Daniels, 1B
1. Paxton Kling, CF
2. Jeric Curtis, LF
2. Steven Milam, 2B
3. Jackson Lovich, DH
3. Tommy White, 3B
4. Trevor Austin, 3B
4. Jared Jones, 1B
5. Jedier Hernandez, C
5. Ashton Larson, RF
6. Matt Garcia, 2B
6. Hayden Travinski, DH
7. Kaden Peer, CF
7. Mac Bingham, LF
8. Drew Culbertson, SS
8. Brady Neal, C
9. Tucker Moore, RF
9. Michael Braswell III
Logan Lunceford, SP
Gage Jump, SP
How to Watch: Missouri vs LSU
What: Missouri Tigers (17-21, 5-10 SEC) vs LSU Tigers (23-15, 3-12 SEC)
Where: Taylor Stadium, Columbia, Mo.
When:
- Friday, April 19 at 7 p.m. CT
- Saturday, April 20 at 4 p.m. CT
- Sunday, April 21 at 2 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN+
Series: Missouri has dropped 18 games to LSU and has taken just three. LSU's won seven matchups in Taylor Stadium.
Last time out, Missouri: The Tigers earned a mid-week win over an in-state foe, the Missouri State Bears. Despite late attempts from the Bears for a comeback, the Tigers kept themselves ahead to win.
Last time out, LSU: The Tigers earned their mid-week win against New Orleans. LSU peppered some runs in throught the game to recover after being swept by Tennesee the weekend before.
Pitching Matchups:
- Friday, April 19 at 7 p.m. – RHP Logan Lunceford vs. LHP Gage Jump
- Saturday, April 20 at 4 p.m. – LHP Javyn Pimental vs. RHP Luke Holman
- Sunday, April 21 at 2 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD