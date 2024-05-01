Missouri Baseball Closes Non-Conference Play with a Run-Rule of Lindenwood
After a close game against the Lindenwood Lions at the beginning of March, the Missouri Tigers weren't looking for a repeat.
Missouri puts up 13 runs for the win against the Lions, pushing them to 20 wins on the season. A nine-run fourth secured the win for their final non-conference game.
Junior Javyn Pimental was set to take the mound on Sunday against the Tennessee Volunteers, but was scratched at the last minute due to illness. Pimental was the starter in this mid-week series and went just one inning in this game. He struck out two and hit a batter with a pitch.
The Tigers then went to the bullpen in the second inning for junior relief pitcher Kaden Jacobi. He dealt with a lot baserunners and kept them from crossing home until the fourth inning, in which the tying run crossed with a triple and an RBI groundout. The tie didn't last long.
The Tigers scored first in the first with three straight singles, but this was just the beginning of their scoring in the game.
Missouri's fourth inning contained most of the action, seeing nine cross. The inning started and ended with home runs. The Tigers regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth with a lead-off solo home run from Jackson Beaman that carried over the wall in left field and got things started in the inning. The Tigers next eight runs scored on five singles, a double and a three-run homer to left center from Matt Garcia, which closed the inning.
Missouri batted around in that inning. All nine reached base and the only one who didn't get a hit was freshman Drew Culbertson, who walked.
The Tigers added on three more runs in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI single from sophomore RJ Jimerson, who came in for sophomore left fielder Brock Daniels, and a double from junior Juju Stevens, who came in for sophomore center fielder Jackson Lovich, that brought in two runs.
The next couple relief pitchers gave the Lions a chance, but they weren't able to make the game closer. They were limited to just the one run in the top of the fourth.
The Tigers improve to 19-26 on the season and Lindenwood drops to 14-30. The Tigers dive back into SEC play for their series against South Carolina starting on Friday at 6 p.m. CT.