Missouri Baseball vs Missouri State- April 23, 2024: Live Updates
Just one week ago, the Missouri Tigers were playing the Missouri State Bears at Hammons Field in Springfield, Missouri. Missouri took the win in that game 6-2.
Now they play the Bears on their home turf before hitting the road for Tennessee. The game is set to start at 6 p.m. CT.
Taking the mound for the Tigers is junior Bryce Mayer. He last came out of the bullpen in game three against LSU on Sunday. Mayer went one inning and gave up two hits for one run.
For the Bears, redshirt freshman Tyler Charlton will be their starting pitcher. Charlston made two outing in their weekend series against Valparaiso for a combined 1 1/3 innings, allowing no hits and no runs.
How it Happened:
- 8:57 p.m.- The final out is recorded. 10-6 Tigers
- 8:55 p.m.- Xavier Lovett gives up a two-run homer in the top of the ninth. 10-6 Tigers
- 8:53 p.m.- Missouri State brings a runner home on a passed ball in the top of the ninth. 10-4 Tigers
- 8:47 p.m.- Xavier Lovett took the mound in the top of the ninth to close the game.
- 8:35 p.m.- Missouri State brings another run across in the top of the eighth. 10-3 Tigers
- 8:18 p.m.- Missouri plates another runner with Mateo Serna's fifth rbi of the game in the bottom of the seventh inning. 10-2 Tigers
- 8:02 p.m.- Brock Daniels singled with the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth to score two more runs. 9-2 Tigers
- 7:48 p.m.- The Tigers loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth inning and Mateo Serna sends grand slam over the wall in left center. 7-2 Tigers
- 7:33 p.m.- Missouri State brought a second runner home in the top of the sixth inning. 3-2 Tigers
- 7:29 p.m.- Missouri State got their first run on the board in the top of the sixth off of back-to-back doubles. 3-1 Tigers
- 7:13 p.m.- Daniel Wissler takes the mound in the top of the fifth inning for Bryce Mayer.
- 7:09 p.m.- Danny Corona lead off the bottom of the fourth with his first home run of the year. 3-0 Tigers
- 6:52 p.m.- Drew Culbertson singled in the bottom of the third and then was advanced to second when Jackson Beaman was hit by a pitch. Kaden Peer then singled to bring Culbertson home. Trevor Austin followed that with a single of his own to score Beaman. 2-0 Tigers
- First pitch is set for 6:02 p.m.
Missouri Lineup
Missouri State Lineup
1. Brock Daniels, LF
1. Caden Bogenpohl, CF
2. Kaden Peer, CF
2. Dylan Leach, C
3. Trevor Austin, 3B
3. Zack Stewart, RF
4. Thomas Curry, DH
4. Taeg Gollert, LF
5. Matt Garcia, 2B
5. Nick Rodriguez, 2B
6. Mateo Serna, C
6. Cody Kelly, 1B
7. Danny Corona, 1B
7. Izzy Lopez, 3B
8. Drew Culbertson, SS
8. Logan Chambers, DH
9. Jackson Beaman, RF
9. Tyler Epstein, SS
Bryce Mayer, SP
Tyler Charleton, SP
How to Watch: Missouri vs Missouri State
What: Missouri Tigers (18-23, 6-12 SEC) vs LSU Tigers (17-21, 6-9 OVC)
Where: Taylor Stadium, Columbia, Mo.
When:
- Tuesday, April 23 at 6 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN+
Series: The Tigers carry a 33-31 record into the game against the Bears. After 42 years, this will be the last time Missouri will face off against Missouri State with head coach Keith Guttin at the helm for the Bears.
Last time out, Missouri: The Missouri Tigers dropped a crucial game three to the LSU Tigers, ultimately losing them the series. The game ended with LSU having a 6-2 lead over Missouri.
Last time out, Missouri State: The Bears played a weekend conference series against Valparaiso. They dropped game one in extra innings, but then went on to take the next two game for a series win.
Pitching Matchups:
- TBD (Missouri) vs. TBD (Missouri State)