Missouri Baseball Gets Crushed in Series Opener with No. 3 Tennessee
Graduate Ryan Magdic had a rough go in his first collegiate start for the Missouri Tigers.
Missouri dropped game one to the Tennessee Volunteers with a 10-1 loss on Thursday night. All 11 of the runs scored in the game came from home runs.
Missouri would already have to fight from being down following the first batter. Magdic gave up a solo shot in the first inning over the left center wall to the first Volunteer he saw. He then followed that up with two outs to end the inning. That was the case for the next three home runs.
The second inning started with back-to-back walks and then two outs, which was then followed by a three-run homer and another out to escape the inning. The third inning's first out was followed by the second solo home run of the game. Two more outs got them out of the inning.
Overall, Magdic gave up five runs on five hits in three innings pitched. Missouri then turned things over to graduate Jacob Peaden on the mound.
One more fly out and then yet another solo home run started the fourth inning. Tennessee had gotten four home runs on four hits. But this time things changed a little bit, but not in the Tigers favor. There was a hit-by-pitch and the first hit of the game that wasn't a home run before the inning was over.
The fifth home run of the game went over the wall in left field in the sixth inning. The Tigers were then down 9-0. Graduate Ben Pedersen was the third Tiger to take the mound in the game.
Pedersen then loaded the bases with a single and two walks before being taken out. He recorded no outs. Next up was junior Kaden Jacobi to pitch.
In that time, Missouri only got five hits and left six on base. It wasn't until junior Danny Corona's solo home run in the seventh inning that the Tigers got a run on the board.
Another solo home run came for Tennessee in the bottom of the eighth to increase the run deficit. Jacobi's only blemish in his 2 1/3 innings pitched was that shot.
Freshman Mateo Serna continued his offensive tirade from their weekend series with his second straight multi-hit game. Serna led off the fourth inning with a single to center field and then got a double in the sixth.
Missouri's record drops to 19-24 on the season and 6-13 in SEC play, while Tennessee improves to 34-7 and 12-6. The Tigers will take the field for game two at 5:30 p.m. CT.