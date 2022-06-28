Missouri SS Josh Day in Transfer Portal

The Missouri Tigers find themselves on the precipice of contending in the SEC, as well at the national level once again. They finished 2022 at 28-23, which was just one game short of qualifying for the SEC Tournament.

Under coach Steve Bieser the Tigers have finished with a record above .500 in five out of his six season, showing signs of almost competing again. However, they will be losing a key member of their lineup ahead of the 2023 season.

Shortstop Josh Day announced that he would be entering the transfer portal on Monday afternoon with the intent to finish college baseball career elsewhere.

Day was one of the best hitters in the Tigers lineup this season, slashing an impressive .340/.435/.508, while launching seven home runs and driving in 29 runs. Defensively, Day would finish the season with a .964 fielding percentage, committing six errors.

The news of Day entering the transfer portal came on the same day that the Tigers landed Arkansas catcher Dylan Leach via the portal, highlighting how give and take the portal can truly be.

Bieser will continue to make additions via the portal, as he hopes to add talent to a Missouri team that might only be a few guys away from being true contenders in the SEC. However, if the program wants to continue an upwards trajectory, retaining players like Day will remain just as important.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here