Missouri Lands Nebraska Transfer OF Cam Chick

Missouri continues to hit the transfer portal hard as they push to become contenders in the SEC.

In today's college sports climate the transfer portal has become more important than ever. If you want your program to remain competitive on a yearly basis then you better hit the portal hard. 

The Missouri Tigers recognize the importance of the transfer portal, having already found themselves dipping into it once this offseason. The Tigers landed Arkansas transfer Dylan Leach on June 27, as they hope he will bolster their lineup. 

They would go to the portal once again on Sunday, as Nebraska outfielder Cam Chick announced he would be transferring to Missouri to finish his college baseball career. 

In 2022 Chick would slash .251/.425/.456, while recording 43 hits in 171 total at bats. Of his 43 hits, 17 went for extra bases, including eight home runs while driving in 26 runs on the season. 

He didn't just showcase his speed with his extra base hits, as he was a threat to swipe another base if he reached safely, finishing the season with eight stolen bases on 13 attempts. 

Under coach Steve Bieser the Tigers have shown flashes of being a contender in the SEC, but have not been able to get themselves over the hump. However, as they continue to trend upwards adding impact players via the transfer portal will be crucial. If Bieser can keep adding talent from the portal, the Tigers will soon find themselves contending once again. 

