How Missouri Can Become College World Series Contenders in 2023

Three key areas of improvement for the Tigers as they look to finally return to the NCAA Tournament.

In 2022 the Missouri Tigers finished their season with a 28-23 record, but failed to earn an appearance in the SEC tournament and thus saw their season end in May.

Now, though, as they prepare for the 2023 season they will look to turn things around and compete in the SEC. Doing so, though, will of course be much easier said than done for the Tigers.

The pieces are there for Steve Bieser and his staff, but competing in the SEC will never be easy. However, if they can right the ship after a couple down years in 2021 and 2022 then there is a lot to like about what this Missouri team can do in 2023.

Now, here are three key areas of improvement for the Tigers if they want any hope at competing not only for an SEC title but their first College World Series appearance since 1964 as well.

Win in conference play

Like we said, it is not easy to win in the SEC. After all it is widely considered the best conference in college baseball for good reason. The last three national champions were SEC schools, and it is not far fetched to assume that an SEC school will bring it home this season as well.

If the Tigers want to be the fourth straight SEC to bring the trophy home, their 10-20 record in conference play from last season is simply not good enough. Even playing .500 ball and going 15-15 against the SEC would this season could make the difference between your season ending early and an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Improve away from home

The Tigers' road struggles were not as pronounced as their inability to win in conference play, but they did have a losing record away from home to the tune of 9-15. Even the slightest improvement on the road, as little as three or four more wins, again could make all the difference for a Missouri team looking to get back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012.

Above all else, stay the course

In their first three seasons under Bieser, the Tigers never won less than 34 games. Then, in 2021, they went 16-36 and struggled mightily while doing so. Getting back to 28-23 in 2022 showed an upward trend in the direction of where they were under Bieser to start, and if they can improve in the above two areas then they could be in store for a good 2023 season.

