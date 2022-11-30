Live In-Game Updates: Missouri Tigers Basketball vs. Wichita State Shockers

Follow along here for live game updates from Missouri's Tuesday night matchup with Wichita State.

The Missouri Tigers have started this season about as well as anyone in the country. They're 7-0 under head coach Dennis Gates, who has this Mizzou program looking like a well-oiled machine early in his first season at the helm. So far, though, they've been playing on the friendly hardwood of their own home court, but that all changes tonight.

The Tigers are on the road for the first time this year and taking down Wichita State in their home arena will be no easy task. The Shockers are 4-2 and, led by senior guard Craig Porter Jr., will likely pose the toughest challenge for Mizzou thus far in the 2022-2023 calendar.

Missouri has five players averaging double digits in scoring, including guards Kobe Brown and D'Moi Hodge who lead the team in that category, and the Tigers have displayed a well balanced attack under Gates. With so many scoring options, expect the baskets to be pretty evenly spread for the Tigers in this one.

FIRST HALF: Missouri 27, Wichita State 21

-Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. (CT)

-Mizzou G Kobe Brown has 4 points to lead the Tigers as they hold a one-point lead early in the first half. Missouri 9, Wichita State 8 (H1-15:59)

-After G D'Moi Hodge nails a three-pointer, the Tigers are up by four at the 12-minute mark of the first half. Missouri 14, Wichita State 10 (H1-11:47)

-Missouri has extended its lead to six points behind a handful of three-pointers Hodge. Missouri 27, Wichita State 21 (H1-7:30)

