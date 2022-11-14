Missouri Tigers Blowout Lindenwood, 82-53, Improve to 3-0

This Sunday may have been chock full of exciting NFL games, but there was plenty of action on the hardwood as well, as Missouri hosted Lindenwood for the Tigers' third game of the season. Mizzou made easy work of the Lions, rolling over them 82-53 on their way to establishing a 3-0 record. Head coach Dennis Gates looks like the right man for the job in his first season with the Tigers still perfect after their third contest.

Forwards Kobe Brown and Noah Carter led the Tigers in scoring, with 13 points and 14 points, respectively. A heavy dose of Brown and Carter has been the norm for the first three games this year, as both are the top two scorers and rebounders on the team. Brown also leads Missouri in assists, displaying even more of his versatility.

That front-court duo will likely be the driving force behind this Tigers team going forward, and they've given Gates good reason to rely on them. Missouri's guards, though, have a little work to do still, especially from beyond the arc. The Tigers shot just 29 percent from the three-point line, marking the second game out of three that they've notched under 30 percent accuracy from that distance.

Although Carter and Brown are very capable frontcourt players, neither is over 6-foot-8, which means Missouri's not going to bully anybody underneath. Without a true big man, the Tigers are going to lose a lot of rebounding battles, so they can't afford to miss much. It may not have hurt them against Lindenwood, but a three-point shooting performance like that against SEC competition could be disastrous.

For now, Gates has this team right where they should be and winning games that they should win. Competition won't truly level up until December, but when it does, the Tigers will be in the SEC mix, one of the nation's most challenging hoops conferences.

