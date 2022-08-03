Ex Mizzou Star DeMarre Carrol Joins Bucks Coaching Staff

Carrol is making the transition to coaching this coming season

Another former Missouri Tigers star has transitioned from the court to the bench.

According to Yahoo! Sports, the Milwaukee Bucks are hiring former Tigers star and 11-year NBA veteran DeMarre Carroll to their coaching staff.

With the move, Carroll reunites with Mike Budenholzer, his coach while he played for the Atlanta Hawks, who won 60 games in the 2014-15 season.

Budenholzer joined the Hawks in 2013 alongside Carroll and helped him carve out a starting role in Atlanta.

Before arriving with the Hawks, Carroll was an NBA journeyman who only had 31 starts to his name. But he became a perennial starter in the league with Budenholzer as the creative mind behind moving him into the starting lineup.

And within two years, Carroll and Budenholzer helped lead the Hawks to the Eastern Conference's best record.

Once Carroll left Atlanta, he enjoyed just three more years as a full-time starter before transitioning back to a role player.

Carroll's final season in the league came in 2019-20, which started with the San Antonio Spurs. However, the team bought him out in the middle of the season with just 15 appearances.

In three seasons at Mizzou, Carrol Averaged 14.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game while shooting 54.9 percent from the field and 31 percent from three in 26.8 minutes per game.

Now, Carroll opens up a new chapter in his basketball career, where he'll look to bring the Bucks back to championship form this upcoming season.

