Tigers Drop Out of AP Top 25 After Two Straight Losses

The Tigers hit a rough patch in SEC play and find themselves outside of the Top 25 once again.

After starting out their season hot, the Missouri Tigers have hit a bit of a rough patch recently. They have dropped two straight games for the first time this season, and have not looked great in the process.

The first of the two losses was an 82-64 blowout at the hands of the Texas A&M Aggies, followed by a 73-64 loss to the Florida Gators, both of which were unranked at the time.

Now, they find themselves out of the AP Top 25 and will look to get back on track and find their early season form.

A key difference in the Tigers' recent struggles has been their decrease in offensive production. For the season they've averaged 84.4 points per game, however in their three losses they've scored 64 points twice and 67 in the other.

If the Tigers can get their offensive struggles fixed moving forward, they have shown that they can compete with and beat anyone. However, if they can't get things going on the offensive end of the court, they could see their losing streak extended even further.

The Tigers are back in action on Wednesday at 8 p.m. CT as they host the Arkansas Razorbacks.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Hey Tiger fans! Want to catch Mizzou live? Get your Tigers game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Tigers? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

Want even more Missouri Tigers News? Check out the SI.com team page here