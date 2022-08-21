Missouri Women's SEC Schedule Revealed

Robin Pingeton and the Tigers now know how they'll be navigating the 2022-23 SEC schedule.

The 2022-23 SEC schedule for the Missouri Tigers’ women’s basketball team with dates was released earlier this week.

The Tigers will open SEC play at home against Kentucky on Dec. 29. The Wildcats are one of three teams Missouri will face twice in league play, with Arkansas and Alabama being the others.

After the opener, the Tigers head to Alabama for two straight road games — against the Crimson Tide on New Year’s Day and against Auburn on Jan. 5.

Missouri follows that with two straight home games — against Arkansas on Jan. 8 and against LSU on Jan. 12.

Following that, the Tigers get a rematch with South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., on Jan. 15. The Sunday matchup will be closely followed, as the Tigers handed the Gamecocks their only SEC loss last season on their way to their second national title under coach Dawn Staley.

After a week off, the Tigers host Tennessee on Jan. 22, before making a two-game road trip to Georgia on Jan. 26 and to Kentucky on Jan. 29.

Missouri plays four home games and three road games in February, starting with back-to-back home games against Vanderbilt on Feb. 2 and Alabama on Feb. 5. The Tigers then get another week off before a road trip to Arkansas on Feb. 12.

Following that, the Tigers host Mississippi State on Feb. 16 and then travel to Texas A&M on Feb. 20 and Ole Miss on Feb. 23. The Tigers wrap up the regular season with a home game against Florida on Feb. 26.

The SEC Women’s Conference Tournament starts March 1 in Greenville, S.C.

The Tigers’ full non-conference schedule is not on its website. Head coach Robin Pingeton is entering her 13th season with the Tigers. Missouri is coming off an 18-13 season that saw it lose to Drake in the first round of the Women’s Postseason NIT.

