What Does the Signing of Mark Mitchell Mean for Missouri Basketball?
Former Duke forward Mark Mitchell officially signed with Missouri earlier today. He was the fourth transfer portal addition and arguably the most notable.
The 6-9, 232-pound Mitchell is also a former 5-star and McDonalds All-American, ranked as the No. 13 player in the class of 2022.
This past season, Mitchell averaged 11.6 points, 6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game shooting 54.0% from the field and 27.5% from the perimeter. On the defensive side of things, he averaged 0.7 blocks and 0.8 per game.
The Kansas City native was the fourth-leading scorer and second-leading rebounder per game for the Blue Devils last season. He appeared in 68 career games over two seasons. Mitchell's play was a key reason the Blue Devils found themselves in the Elite 8, where they would eventually fall to NC State.
Mitchell has been one of Duke's best players over the past two seasons, which could be reason enough to make him a day-one starter. At the forward or center position, he has a couple of guys, with much less experience, to beat out.
Junior returner Aidan Shaw could pose as a starting threat alongside Mitchell for the Tigers next season. The lack of perimeter shooting between the two might scare head coach Dennis Gates away from that duo.
Mitchell could start at the center spot next year depending on which way the coaching staff goes. Freshman center Peyton Marshall is a monster in the middle, but may not be as likely to start from the beginning. Sophomore returner Trent Pierce certainly has the potential to inject himself into the starting five, but that may require him putting on some weight.
The Tigers are getting a good two-way threat with Mark Mitchell. He is elite at getting to the rim, as well as the free-throw line. His three-point percentage and free throw percentage did take a significant hit compared to the year prior.
He plays hard on the defensive end, with the speed to stick with defenders and athleticism to block shots.
There is every reason to believe Mitchell could start right from the jump for Missouri. His combination of rebounding, defense and general hustle will provide a huge boost for Gates' roster this coming year.