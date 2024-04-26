Darius Robinson Illustrates Why He Has 'Elite Confidence' in His Preparation
Former Missouri football standout defensive lineman Darius Robinson was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the 27th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night.
Robinson thrived on the defensive line throughout this past season, as he led the Tigers in sacks (8.5) and tackles for loss (14). Robinson's draft stock soared throughout the week leading up to the Senior Bowl game, as he was named the annual practice MVP among all players.
After he officially became an NFL player, he went to the podium to reflect on his journey. Robinson claimed that his preparation was a major factor to his success as he broke it down by describing his weekly routine, starting with what he does after Saturday's games.
That said, his schedule may have to change a bit now, as he'll have to also work on Sundays.
Saturday
"After the game, I'm probably out of the facility, I just got out of the cold tub, I'm watching the game and then I go home," Robinson said.
Sunday
"After church, I'm coming back and getting my massage and lift in," Robinson said. "After I get my lift in, I go back upstairs to watch the game one more time and after that I let it go. Then I go home and watch the last four games for the team we're about to play. I'm looking at their tendencies, where the tight end is, if I get a run/pass key, what the linemen look like, etc."
Monday and Tuesday
"Those are my run days," Robinson said. "I'm looking at their top-3 runs and seeing what it looks like and where it's coming from. If I play a five-technique or a four, I see what block I'll get."
Wednesday and Thursday
"Those are my pass-rush days," Robinson said. "I'm always thinking about my tracks. If I'm on my speed track, that means I'm two yards outside the lineman and my aiming point is four yards behind his back foot. Now I'm thinking about how I'll set him up. If I go by my power track, I go 2-by-2: two yards outside of the tackle and I'm aiming for two yards behind his back foot. At the end of the day, I really study offensive linemen, but it's all about me and my tracks. As long as I get to that point before he gets there, I'll make it fast and violent."
Friday
"Just takeaways," Robinson said. "I want to see all the ball strikes and the ball coming out and on the ground. By Friday night, I'm turnt up."
Saturday (Gameday)
"I walk out and feel more confident than ever, because I know guys are not getting reps mentally and are not locked in," Robinson said. "That's why when I step on the field, I have an elite confidence about my preparation because at the end of the day, all that work will not fail you, so why would I be scared or have any anxiety?"
"That's why when people ask me what position I play, I say 'everything.' I just need a lineman and it's on. I'm getting in my alignment, I'm playing fast and physical."