3-star DL Joshua Lewis Becomes Fourth Missouri Football Commit
Missouri added their third commitment of the class of 2025 in 3-star defensive lineman Joshua Lewis. Lewis attends Dutchtown High School in Geismar, La.
The rising EDGE rusher chose the Tigers over the two other schools in his top-3, the Houston Cougars and Tulane Green Wave. He held other offers from California, Georgia Tech, Oregon State, Louisiana Tech and others.
In five games played this past season, Lewis recorded 12 tackles and a sack for the Griffins. Lewis is also in the midst of track season, throwing both shotput and discus.
Lewis is not composite ranked but is ranked on 247Sports and On3. On 247, he is the No. 57 EDGE rusher. On On3, he is No. 73 at his position.
The Tigers now have three commitments, two of which are on defense. 3-star defensive lineman Jason Dowell joined the team last week, picking the Tigers over programs like Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and others. The big name of the class so far was 4-star quarterback Matt Zollers who headlined the class.
4-star linebacker Dante McClellan committed earlier today, becoming the third player in the class of 2025 for the Tigers.
There could be more on the way as well. such as 3-star defensive back Zay Gentry. 4-star WR Corey Simms and 4-star offensive lineman Lamont Rogers. The Tigers have plenty of targets, many of which seem to be excited about the possibility of Columbia.