Georgia Tech Defensive Lineman Transferring to Missouri
The additions keep on coming for Eli Drinkwitz and Co. at Missouri.
Wednesday afternoon, junior to-be defensive linemen Eddie Kelly announced his plans to transfer to Missouri from Georgia Tech.
This will be Kelly's third school in third years. He started out his career at South Florida. He saw action in all 11 games during his true freshman year, recording 19 tackles and 1.5 sacks.
The 6-foot-4, 274 lb linemen had a three-star transfer rating on Rivals. At West Orange high school, Kelly recorded 71 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks during his senior year.
Kelly comes to a Missouri team in need of depth along the defensive line after Darius Robinson, Josh Landry, Nyles Gaddy and Realus George Jr. all left for the NFL draft.
The Tigers have been on a roll recently, earning plenty of high-profile commitments through the second wave of the transfer portal and for the high school class of 2025. Just minutes before Kelly announced his decision, Michigan linebacker Jeremiah Beasley announced his plans to transfer to Missouri.
The spring transfer portal closed Tuesday, April 30 for undergraduate students and for graduate students Wednesday, May 1.
A few more transfer announcements could be on the way for Missouri, but Drinkwitz and his staff have secured plenty of additions thus far.