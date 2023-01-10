Former Tigers LB Nick Bolton Breaks Chiefs Single Season Tackles Record

After a productive three-year career at Missouri, Nick Bolton has become a key defender for the Chiefs.

During his career as a Missouri Tiger, linebacker Nick Bolton was an anchor on the defensive side of the ball.

He recorded 220 total tackles, with 17.5 tackles for loss and four sacks in his three seasons at Missouri. His consistent production helped Bolton get drafted in the second round of the 2021 draft, staying local with the Kansas City Chiefs.

After a productive rookie season, Bolton took the next step in 2022 and became a key member of the Chiefs defense. So much so that he broke Derrick Johnson's record for most tackles in a season, with his 180th tackle breaking Johnson's old record of 179.

Bolton entered the season aware of Johnson's record and was determined to break it.

“I knew what the number was at the beginning of the season,” Bolton said in an interview with KSHB 41 Sports. “I wanted to get around 10 tackles per game to put me in position. [But] a couple games early in the season, I wasn't even close to 10 tackles, so I kind of just stopped thinking about it."

He entered the Chiefs' regular season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders at 164 tackles. Knowing he was 16 away from the record, Bolton made sure to keep count until the record was his.

After a breakout season, it is safe to say Bolton has a bright future with the Chiefs, one that he will look to keep cementing in the playoffs.

