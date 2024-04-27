Javon Foster Selected by Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024 NFL Draft
Like many of Missouri football's standouts from last season, Javon Foster had been in Columbia for a long time. Also like many of those standouts, his final season in black and gold was a memorable one, as his efforts played a big part in the Tigers finishing the 2023 season in the top 10 of the AP Poll for the first time since 2013.
On Friday/Saturday, Foster's career took an even bigger step forward when he was selected 114th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2024 NFL Draft.
After drafting LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. in the first round, the Jaguars used their second and third round picks on defense with the selections of LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith and Florida State defensive back Jarrian Jones. Foster will likely be a depth piece for Jacksonville, as Cam Robinson and Anton Harrison both hold the starting tackle spots at the moment. However, with PFF rankings Jacksonville's offensive line 21st heading into next season, there's a chance Foster could see early playing time.
Foster was a three-star recruit that signed with Missouri's freshman class of 2018. He redshirted that season and didn't become a regular starter until 2021, when he started all 13 games at left tackle. Since then, he'd been MU's anchor along the offensive line. This past season, Foster took home Third Team All-American and First Team All-SEC honors.
Foster is the first Missouri offensive tackle selected since the Seattle Seahawks picked Justin Britt in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
Missouri offensive tackle Javon Foster
For years, Javon Foster was a rock for the Missouri Tigers offensive line, but how well his game translates to the next level is a bit of a question mark. Sure, he’s powerful, and has a lot of overall potential. But his footwork is a bit suspect considering what’s usually required of a tackle in the NFL, where the outside pass rush will make-or-break linemen, and teams covet blockers who can effectively pull.
In 2023, Foster was credited with yielding one sack and zero quarterback hits, while playing in the Southeastern Conference. That’s going to make a lot of teams go back and study his film to discover how and why. Another thing that they’ll like is how he was an anchor for Mizzou over multiple seasons.
Will he end up a guard at some point? Probably. A lot of tackles make that switch eventually, but Foster has the kind of flexibility in his potential that he could sort of be a great sixth-man initially and then grow into a role depending on need.
One thing working against Foster is that it’s a very strong draft class for tackles, with eight guys being hailed as maybe first-round worthy and another four who could go in the second round. Chances are whichever team takes him will probably go for a playmaker, or fill a huge need, first, and then get a “steal” with Foster later on.
NFL Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein wrote: “Durable three-year starter whose arm length and strain can help make up for below-average athletic qualities as a tackle. Foster lacks fluidity in his pass sets and proper footwork with certain run blocks, but he gets his job done. He’s very capable as a zone blocker, maintaining his pacing and sustain, and he’s a thinker in pass sets with a nice approach to diversifying his punch to keep rushers guessing. Foster isn’t a natural knee-bender and that lack of leverage shows up as a drive blocker and when handling bull rushers. The question for Foster will be whether he can improve his footwork enough to become a more efficient blocker. He has the tape to project as a backup with starter potential.”
Player Info
- Jersey: No. 76
- Position: Tackle
- DOB: March 31, 2000
- Hometown: Detroit, Mich.
- High School: West Bloomfield
- Recruiting Class: 2018
- Recruiting Rating: Consensus 3-star, No. 109 tackle, No. 29 in the state
- Did he play in an All-Star Game? Yes, the Senior Bowl.
Accomplishments
Foster was a three-year starter at left tackle, with 39 straight starts at the position to go with two at right tackle in 2020. During his senior season the Missouri offensive line was a semifinalist for the Joe Moore award. It averaged an average of just 1.67 sacks per game. The Tigers ranked 25th in the nation in total offense (442.9 yards per game) and led the country in red-zone scoring, converting 54-of-55 scoring chances. Mizzou scored 30 points or more in 10 of 13 games, averaging 34.1 points.
- 2023 Third-Team All-America (AP)
- 2023 First-Team All-SEC (AP and Coaches)
- 2023 Outland Trophy Watch List
- 2023 Lombardi Award Watch List
NFL Combine/Pro Day
Height: 6-5 1/2
Weight: 3013 pounds
Hand: 9 5/8
Arm: 34 5/8
Wing: 82 3/8
40-yard dash: 53 seconds
10-yard split: 1.79
Vertical jump: 32.5 inches
Broad Jump: 8-10
What They're Saying
“Javon Foster is an athletic tackle who has the length and foundational skill set in both facets that, with the correct development, should challenge for a starting role at the next level.”
— The Draft Network
Mock Draft
In the first post-combine four-round mock by NFL Draft Bible, Foster was projected to be the No. 112-overall selection by the Las Vegas Raiders, early in the fourth round.
Projection
Foster is being projected by many to be a fourth-round selection, but he had a pretty good Senior Bowl, especially the first day, and seems to have some momentum heading into the draft. His versatility will be a plus, so we’ll be more on the optimistic side.
Late third round.
The Last Word
"I’m just a dominant offensive lineman. I’m very hard-working, I’m trying to bring it every day in practice. I always feel like I’m playing catch-up because I was a later bloomer to the game. So I feel that’s what got me to this level, putting in the extra work. Hard work."
— Foster