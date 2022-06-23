Skip to main content

‘I Know What it Takes’: New Mizzou Women’s Golf Coach Ready to Work

Caroline Westrup says she wants to get the Tigers' program into national prominence in the next five years

Caroline Westrup is the new coach for women’s golf at Missouri, and she’s made it clear that she “knows what it takes” to turn the Tigers into a power.

“I know what it takes to make it to the highest level,” Westrup told USA Today. “I’m very, very competitive. I just want to change the culture a little bit for the women’s program.”

Getting the Tigers there will be another matter.

The Tigers didn’t reach the NCAA Tournament this year after finishing 14th out of 14 teams at the SEC Tournament.

Former coach Stephanie Priesmeyer led the program for more than 20 years, but she moved into an administrative role after the season ended. The Tigers reached NCAA regionals nine times and the NCAA Championships once, coming in 2005 when the Tigers finished 16th.

Westrup was an assistant coach at Georgia last season, which reached the NCAA Tournament and lost to Stanford in the match play quarterfinals.

The Ahus, Sweden native, helped Sweden to three European team championships, which led her to Florida State, where she became the program’s only four-time All-American and the only four-time All-ACC honoree.

She spent nine years as a professional and spent three years as a coach at IMG Academy at Bradenton, Fla., before joining Georgia.

Westrup said she wants the program to take a jump in national prominence in the next five years.

“I hope that we are up there and really competitive within the SEC, we’re playing in nationals every year and are up there in contention to be able to win a national championship,” Westrup said.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

62ad4ddcacf77
News

‘I Know What it Takes’: New Mizzou Golf Coach Ready to Work

By Matthew Postinsjust now
MK_30211
News

Abilene Christian Defensive Players To Watch vs. Mizzou in Week 3

By Dylan Seymour11 hours ago
AP22078718935308
Football

Instant Impact? A&M CB Transfer Dreydon Norwood Key To Mizzou Secondary

By Collier Logan15 hours ago
FVtqNG8WQAAkggi
Recruiting

Top Tigers OL Target Amir Herring Sets Commitment Date

By Mizzou Sports Talk Staff19 hours ago
USATSI_18057925
Baseball

Should Missouri Invest More Money Into Baseball?

By Connor ZimmerleeJun 21, 2022
FOfIjRhXMAYngza
Recruiting

Mizzou Football Set For Impressive Visitor Weekend

By Matt GalatzanJun 21, 2022
_E177193
Football

Abilene Christian Offensive Players To Watch vs. Mizzou in Week 3

By Dylan SeymourJun 21, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-06-20 at 6.22.19 PM
Football

SEC Transfer LB Ty’Ron Hopper Makes Instant Impact for Mizzou?

By Collier LoganJun 20, 2022
Dorrel_0387
Football

Missouri Tigers Week 3 Opponent Preview: Abilene Christian Wildcats

By Dylan SeymourJun 20, 2022