Missouri Gets Revenge Win Against Arkansas, Breaks 3-Game Losing Streak

While most coaches have their players adopt a “short-term memory” mindset when it comes to games, the same cannot be said about the fans.

A sold-out Mizzou Arena awaited both the Missouri Tigers and the Arkansas Razorbacks, as the two teams prepared for the infamous Battle Line Rivalry.

Ultimately, a rebounding masterclass put on by the Razorbacks kept the Tigers just out of reach — until they were not.

A late Arkansas lead quickly evaporated behind clutch free throws by both graduate guard Nick Honor and senior guard Sean East II, and Missouri held onto the Battle Line trophy following its 79-76 win to break its two-game losing streak, improving to .500 in SEC play.

The crowd was not disappointed all game.

In the first half, Arkansas found its stroke, shooting 10-17 and 50 percent from 3, but 14 turnovers forced by the Tigers, along with an overwhelming bench presence for Missouri held Arkansas’ lead to just 1 point entering halftime.

In the second half, Kobe Brown did his thing. Missouri’s All-SEC guard wasted no time, finishing the game with a team-high 17 points and six rebounds.

Midway through the second 20 minutes, Arkansas — led by junior guard Davonte Davis’ 18 points and nine rebounds — began to pull away. In response, the guard duo of DeAndre Gholston and Isaiah Mosley tallied a combined 24 points off the bench to give the offense a much-needed spark.

Rebounding continued to be an issue for the Tigers, however, who ultimately got out-rebounded by 19 — many of which came on defense. Not being able to have second-chance opportunities on offense ended up being the low point for the Tigers in an otherwise even game.

After taking the lead off of free throws due to Arkansas’ intentional fouls, freshman guard Anthony Black made a last-ditch effort to win the game for the Razorbacks, making a floater and a deep 3 to keep his team’s hopes alive.

His effort was not enough, however, and Arkansas dropped its fourth game in a row, falling to the bottom of the SEC standings. Next week, the Razorbacks will duke it out against the Ole Miss Rebels — the loser gaining sole possession of last place.

A much different opponent awaits the Tigers, who face the No. 1 team in the SEC: the Alabama Crimson Tide. Once again, the Tigers can count on a packed home crowd as they look for the win their season and resume have been asking for. Tipoff for that game will be at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

