Missouri Drops in SEC Power Rankings

The Missouri Tigers will look to beat the New Mexico State Aggies at home this Saturday.

The Missouri Tigers lost to Tennessee on Saturday and dropped one spot in the Mizzou Sports Talk/Fan Nation SEC Power Rankings after Week 11’s results.

The poll will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from All Aggies, Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report voted on the rankings.

Missouri (4-6, 2-5 in SEC) lost the Volunteers, 66-24, to lose its second straight game The Tigers went from No. 11 last week to No. 12 this week.

Missouri is hosting New Mexico State on Saturday.

Week 11 SEC results included Georgia beating Mississippi State, 45-19; Tennessee beating Missouri, 66-24; LSU beating Arkansas, 13-10; Alabama beating Ole Miss, 30-24; Vanderbilt beating Kentucky, 24-21; Florida beating South Carolina, 38-6; and Auburn beating Texas A&M, 13-10.

The Week 12 schedule is set. The 11 a.m. central games include Austin Peay at Alabama, East Tennessee State at Mississippi State, UMass at Texas A&M and Florida at Vanderbilt. Georgia faces Kentucky at 2:30 p.m. central. Western Kentucky is at Auburn at 3 p.m. central. Tennessee is at South Carolina at 6 p.m. central. The 6:30 p.m. central games include Ole Miss at Arkansas and New Mexico State at Missouri. LSU hosts UAB at 8 p.m. central.

The complete power rankings are below.

SEC Week 11 Staff Power Rankings

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Georgia (10-0, 7-0) (4) — 69 points (Last week: 1)

2. Tennessee (9-1, 6-1) (1) — 65 points (Last week: 2)

3. LSU (8-2, 6-1) — 60 points (Last week: 3)

4. Alabama (8-2, 5-2) — 56 points (Last week: 4)

5. Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2) — 50 points (Last week: 5)

6. Mississippi State (6-4, 3-4) — 43 points (Last week: 6)

7. Florida (6-4, 3-4) — 41 points (Last week: 9)

8. Kentucky (6-4, 3-4) — 34 points (Last week: 7)

9. Arkansas (5-5, 2-4) — 28 points (Last week: 10)

10. South Carolina (6-4, 3-4) — 22 points (Last week: 8)

11. Auburn (4-6, 2-5) — 19 points (Last week: 12)

12. Missouri (4-6, 2-5) — 14 points (Last week: 11)

13. Vanderbilt (4-6, 1-5) — 13 points (Last week: 14)

14. Texas A&M (3-7, 1-6) — 9 points (Last week: 13)

