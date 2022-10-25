Skip to main content

Missouri Coach Eliah Drinkwitz Comments on St. Louis School Shooting

Missouri head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz spoke out about the recent St. Louis School shooting that left three dead.

Three people, including a teenage girl and a teacher, are dead, and seven others are injured following a school shooting in St. Louis Missouri on Monday.

The third death was that of the shooter, 19-year-old Orlando Harris, who succumbed to his wounds in the hospital following a battle with police. 

The seven other injuries were all non-life threatening, according to reports

During his weekly press conference with the media on Tuesday, Missouri Tigers head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz spoke out about the shooting, expressing his deep sadness over the tragedy.

"I want to start by expressing my thoughts and prayers to St. Louis and the St. Louis community and to all those affected by the tragic events of yesterday," Drinkwitz said to open his session. "Just such a shame for us to continue to have to face these types of stories and issues. For me, it's not political at all. It's about protecting the future of our country and our children are our future. And we cannot continue to live like this. We just can't. 

"I talked to our staff and talked to my wife about it all the time. It's not about who's right. It's about what's right. And we need to get this right." 

Thus far in 2022 alone, there have been 40 school shootings and 122 people killed in those shootings across the United States. 

And Drinkwitz wants to find a solution. 

"We've got to figure out how we can protect our kids from walking into schools afraid ... that should be the last thing on their minds when they're walking into a school to learn, grow, mature, and become our future," Drinkwitz said. "And so, just asking for all of us to instead of picking sides and picking and pointing out all the issues, and let's find solutions. Let's find real solutions.

Drinkwitz said the the team will take a moment on this football Saturday ro recognize the lives lost and that he and the school will "continue to place St. Louis... in our thoughts and prayers."

In This Article (1)

Missouri Tigers
Missouri Tigers

Eli Drinkwitz
News

Missouri Coach Eliah Drinkwitz Comments on St. Louis School Shooting

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_19279666
Football

Mizzou Holds Spot in SEC Fan Nation Power Rankings

By Matthew Postins
sam horn 211
Football

Mizzou Coach Eli Drinkwitz Reveals He Had Plans for QB Sam Horn vs. Vanderbilt

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19281871
Football

Is Missouri Defense Evolving Into Elite Unit As Season Goes On?

By Connor Zimmerlee
luther burden III
Football

Missouri Tigers WR Luther Burden III Has His Mind on Scoring

By Collier Logan
Luther Burden III
Football

Luther Burden Dazzles, Defense Stifles Vanderbilt in 17-14 Win: Tigers Notebook

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19280364
Football

Missouri Tigers Get First SEC Win Over Vanderbilt

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_19279666
Football

Luther Burden Leads Mizzou To First-Half Lead vs. Vanderbilt

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_19280702
Football

Missouri Hangs on To Beat Vanderbilt 17-14: Live Game Log

By Connor Zimmerlee