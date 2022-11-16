Mizzou Cruises to 3-0 Start After Blasting SIUE

The Missouri Tigers are off to a 3-0 start to the season after a blowout win

The Missouri Tigers have gotten off to a roaring start to the 2022 season, after dispatching with the SIU Edwardsville Cougars on Tuesday night in Columbia 105-80.

The Tigers have now won four straight to begin the year under first-year coach Dennis Gates.

It was an offensive showcase for the Tigers, who scored 105 points and shot both 59.7 percent from the field and 41 percent from beyond the arc.

D'Moi Hodge led the way for the Tigers pouring in 30 points 11 of 19 shooting from the field, including 4 of 9 threes from beyond the arc.

Hodge also finished with seven rebounds, three assists and four steals in the game.

The Tigers also four other players score in double figures on Tuesday night, including three off of the bench Tre Gomillion and Isaiah Mosley, who both finished with 10 points, and Sean East III who had 14 off of the bench.

Kobe Brown was the fifth Tiger in double figures, scoring 12 points.

In total, 12 Tigers scored in the game, while 15 got action in the game.

Following the win, the Tigers will now turn their attention toward their next two home games with Mississippi Valley State and Coastal Carolina both coming to Columbia ahead of Thanksgiving.

