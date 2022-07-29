Skip to main content

Tigers WR Barrett Banister Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Banister's work in the community sees him named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.

The Missouri Tigers are looking to find themselves contenders in the SEC this season as they aim to continue to make strides on the field under coach Eli Drinkwitz. While they might not compete for the SEC championship, they should show improvements from 2021. 

With talent across the board on both sides of the ball, 2022 could be a good year for the Tigers. Among that talent is a plethora of talented options at receiver for whoever should be named the starting quarterback come September. 

Among those receivers is Barrett Banister, who is returning for his fifth season. While his career numbers might not jump off the page at you, having only 93 career receptions for 812 yards and two touchdowns, he offers a leadership presence in the locker room. 

As well, during his time as a Tiger Banister has been active within the community and as a result has been named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List. 

Created in 2005, the Wuerffel Trophy honors college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society, and inspire greater service in the world.

Banister's volunteer experience includes Playing 4 Hope (visits with kids in the hospital due to disability, illness or disease), Angel Tree Secret Santa (holiday shopping for families in need) and Night of Champions (kids camp at Mizzou's Faurot Field).

