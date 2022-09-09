Former Missouri Tigers linebacker Markus Golden has agreed to terms on a 1-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals which will keep him with the team through the 2023 season. The contract is reportedly worth up to $6.5 million according to Field Yates.

Golden was a Second-Team All-SEC selection for Mizzou back in 2014 and was the Citrus Bowl MVP when the Tigers beat Minnesota 33-17 in the 2015 edition of that game. In his three years at Mizzou, he totaled 32.5 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, and even returned an interception for a touchdown.

He was later drafted in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Cardinals where he spent his first four seasons. The former Tiger then joined the New York Giants for a brief stint before returning to Arizona in 2020.

2021 was the third double-digit sack season of Golden's career as he posted 11 quarterback takedowns on the season. That figure led the team last season, and he added four forced fumbles on top of that. It's clear that while he may not be a full-time starter, the ex-Mizzou pass rusher is a key component to this Arizona defense.

The Cardinals will open up their 2022 season with a formidable foe when they face off against the Kansas City Chiefs and their All-World quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Sunday,Sept. 11. The 31-year-old Golden and his pass rushing partner in crime Chandler Jones will have their hands full trying to contain this explosive Kansas City offense.

Although he's entering his eighth season, the St. Louis, MO native seems to be again like a fine wine. He increased his sack total dramatically last year and hopes to maintain that production this year. If Arizona is going to make a playoff push, Golden will have to be an impact player for the Cardinals' defense.

