Projecting Missouri's Game 1 'Impact' Performer: WR Luther Burden

Missouri has an exceptional young talent on its hands in Luther Burden, and he makes his debut on Thursday.

Why will Luther Burden be an impact performer for the Missouri Tigers against Louisiana Tech? It’s more obvious than many might realize because he’s a special talent that’s easy to look past when considering which Tiger makes the biggest first-game impact.

The 5-foot-11 and 215-pound receiver has an it factor to his game when called upon to rise to the occasion. More specifically, he made tremendous plays during prep days at East St. Louis (Ill.) High School and is already a starter for Mizzou because that trend has been continuing.

During Burden’s first start against Louisiana Tech, he’s going to have chances to show the Mizzou faithful, as well as the nation, why he can make an impact in the SEC. Here are a few points about his first game against the Bulldogs.

When looking at what Louisiana Tech brings to Columbia, there does not appear to be an elite cornerback. Does not mean there is not a player incapable of covering Burden during some of the plays, but it’s not like playing Georgia either.

Louisiana Tech was the No. 117 passing defense in the country last year, giving up 267.8 yards per game through the air. Even with a few new players added to the roster for the Bulldogs, Burden is going to have an opportunity to go up and catch at least one or two 50-50 balls from Brady Cook.

Next, it’s just speed. When Burden goes all out to run as fast as he can, Louisiana Tech is going to struggle to run with him. Do not allow his 215-pound-frame to fool you. He can take a short swing pass and race down the sidelines without being touched.

Finally, the reason Burden is likely to be an impact performer stems from Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz's liking to throw the football to several players. Because of how the Tigers spread the football around, it’s going to be hard for Louisiana Tech to shade coverage towards Burden.

Along with his speed, he’s a physically mature young man. Look for him to break a few tackles tonight that lead to first downs and/or touchdowns.

Several players could produce big games against Louisiana Tech, but Burden’s number will be called over the public address system more than one’s typical freshman in the SEC. He’s a special talent that’s being introduced to college football, with Louisiana Tech players being introduced to him tonight.

