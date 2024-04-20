Missouri Softball Falls to Georgia in Series Finale
No. 9 Georgia softball isn't well-known as a team that plays smallball. After all, the Bulldogs lead the SEC in home runs, and Missouri head coach made note of it multiple time this past week in press conferences.
However, that's exactly how Georgia took down No. 13 Missouri in the series finale 4-2. Funny enough, that was the final score for all three games in the series.
Missouri played the opposite of smallball, especially in how the Tigers manufactured runs. MU's only two runs came off of solo home runs -- one by Kara Daly and the other by Hay. The former's home run remedied some struggles, as Daly had only seven hits over the past calendar month heading into the second game on Saturday.
The latter's home run continued what was en epic hot streak over the course of the last 48 hours. Against Georgia, Hay went 6/8.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, the latter method of softball proved superior. The Bulldogs roared on the base paths mainly via sacrifice hits, many of which were bunts. They also got help from MU's defense, which was sloppier than usual.
Georgia scored its first run in the top of the first off of a sacrifice fly by Jaydyn Goodwin, which scored Dallis Goodnight. UGA's speedy leadoff hitter reached base on a single, and she reached third on a steal and error.
UGA then scored its next three runs in the third inning. Its first came from Goodnight laying down a bunt with a runner on third; Kara Daly fielded it cleanly, but her throw to first missed the mark, and the Bulldogs took the lead. After Goodnight stole second, Lyndi Rae Davis extended the lead to 3-1 on a sacrifice fly. The next batter, Goodwin, scored Goodnight on a sacrifice bunt.
Missouri had a chance to take the lead in the top of the seventh, as the Tigers loaded the bases with one out. But Julia Crenshaw struck out, and Katie Chester flew out to right field to end the game.
Hay and Daly led the way the plate with two hits apiece. Alex Honnold also recorded her 20th double of the season, making her the all-time single-season leader in doubles
On the mound, starter Marissa McCann struggled a bit through two innings, allowing three hits and two earned runs before being relieved by Laurin Krings, who pitched four hitless innings with four strikeouts.
The Tigers will be back in action next week for their final home series of the season against Mississippi State. First pitch is set for Saturday at 8 p.m. CST.