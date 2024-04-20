Georgia Softball Avenges Game One Loss, Ties Series Against Missouri
On Friday, No. 13 Missouri softball kept finding ways to get out of jams against No. 9 Georgia. Whether it was at the plate or in the field, the Tigers were able to succeed with their backs against the wall time and time again.
However, the script flipped on Saturday afternoon. In the first game of a doubleheader, it was the Bulldogs who kept finding ways out of trouble in a 4-2 victory.
All four of Georgia's runs were scored with two outs, a stark contrast from Friday, when the Bulldogs left nine runners on base. UGA was 5/11 at the plate with two outs; MU, on the other hand, was 0/6.
Georgia kicked off the scoring early despite the best efforts of Alex Honnold in center field. Although Honnold has made several web gems this season, she couldn't come up with one when the Tigers needed it badly in the bottom of the second. With runners on first and second and two outs, Emily Digby hit a laser towards a charging Honnold. Unfortunately for Missouri, Honnold mistimed her layout by a split second, and both runners scored as the ball rolled all the way to the wall.
The Tigers responded in the top of the fourth with a Kara Daly sac fly, but the pivotal play came in the latter half of the inning. Sydney Chambley hit a high fly ball into left center field, and the ball bounced off the top of the wall and out of the park to give Georgia a 4-1 lead.
Although Hay would register an RBI single a couple of innings later, the Tigers couldn't mount a big enough comeback to take down the Bulldogs.
Like Friday, Hay and Honnold led MU at the plate with two hits apiece. On the mound, Cierra Harrison picked up just her third loss of the season.
Missouri will be back in action shortly for the second game of the doubleheader.