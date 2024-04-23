Mizzou Central

Where Missouri Softball is Ranked After Week 11

The Missouri Tigers softball team split this past week's games with two wins and two losses.

After winning 2-of-3 matches against then-No. 9 Florida in Week 10, the Missouri Tigers softball team split its Week 11 games with two wins and two losses.

Mizzou opened the week with a 4-1 victory over SIUE on April 17 and started the series against then-No. 9 Georgia strongly with a 4-2 win in Athens, Ga. However, the Tigers lost each of the next two games against the Bulldogs with both scores being 4-2 yet again.

This week, Mizzou will face another Bulldog team in the SEC, this time being now-No. 18 Mississippi State. Before this rivalry matchup starts on Saturday, here's where the Tigers are ranked after Week 11:

USA Softball/ESPN.com Poll Week 11

(Team, first-place votes, record points)

1 Texas (25), 38-6, 625

2 Oklahoma, 42-4, 600

3 Tennessee, 34-8, 574

4 Oklahoma State, 39-8, 528

5 Duke, 39-6, 514

6 UCLA, 27-9, 473

7 LSU, 35-10, 451

8 Stanford, 36-10, 444

9 Georgia, 36-11, 404

10 Washington, 30-8, 403

11 Texas A&M, 32-9, 382

12 Florida, 37-10, 362

13 Arkansas, 32-12, 346

14 Missouri, 35-13, 310

15 Virginia Tech, 35-9-1, 292

16 Florida State, 36-10, 236

17 Alabama, 31-12, 217

18 Mississippi State, 30-13, 208

19 Louisiana, 33-15, 151

20 Arizona, 31-13-1, 130

21 Clemson, 31-15, 103

22 Kentucky, 29-15, 99

23 Oregon, 26-16, 95

24 Texas State, 37-12, 59

25 California, 31-14, 44

Others receiving votes: Northwestern (27), Boston U (20), Miami-OH (13), South Carolina (11), Baylor (10), Virginia (6), Auburn (1), Eastern Kentucky (1)

NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll Week 11

1. Texas (28), 38-6, 791

2. Oklahoma, 42-4, 772

3. Tennessee, 34-8, 720

4. Oklahoma State, 39-8, 666

5. Duke, 39-6, 652

6. LSU, 35-10, 592

7. Stanford, 36-10, 590

8. Washington, 30-8, 566

9. UCLA, 27-9, 554

10. Texas A&M, 37-9, 536

11. Georgia, 36-11, 516

12. Florida, 37-10, 466

13. Virginia Tech, 35-9-1, 403

14. Missouri, 35-13, 377

15. Arkansas, 32-12, 360

16. Florida State, 36-10, 294

17. Alabama, 31-12, 291

18. Mississippi State, 30-13, 240

19. Arizona , 31-13-1, 235

20. California, 31-14, 163

21. Kentucky, 29-15, 120

22. Clemson, 31-15, 117

23. Boston University, 40-4, 110

24. Oregon, 26-16, 100

25. Louisiana, 33-15, 74

Others receiving votes: Northwestern (25), South Carolina (21), Texas State (19), Virginia (9), Miami (6), Auburn (4), Grand Canyon (3), Baylor (2), Eastern Kentucky (1).

