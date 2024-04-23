Where Missouri Softball is Ranked After Week 11
After winning 2-of-3 matches against then-No. 9 Florida in Week 10, the Missouri Tigers softball team split its Week 11 games with two wins and two losses.
Mizzou opened the week with a 4-1 victory over SIUE on April 17 and started the series against then-No. 9 Georgia strongly with a 4-2 win in Athens, Ga. However, the Tigers lost each of the next two games against the Bulldogs with both scores being 4-2 yet again.
This week, Mizzou will face another Bulldog team in the SEC, this time being now-No. 18 Mississippi State. Before this rivalry matchup starts on Saturday, here's where the Tigers are ranked after Week 11:
USA Softball/ESPN.com Poll Week 11
(Team, first-place votes, record points)
1 Texas (25), 38-6, 625
2 Oklahoma, 42-4, 600
3 Tennessee, 34-8, 574
4 Oklahoma State, 39-8, 528
5 Duke, 39-6, 514
6 UCLA, 27-9, 473
7 LSU, 35-10, 451
8 Stanford, 36-10, 444
9 Georgia, 36-11, 404
10 Washington, 30-8, 403
11 Texas A&M, 32-9, 382
12 Florida, 37-10, 362
13 Arkansas, 32-12, 346
14 Missouri, 35-13, 310
15 Virginia Tech, 35-9-1, 292
16 Florida State, 36-10, 236
17 Alabama, 31-12, 217
18 Mississippi State, 30-13, 208
19 Louisiana, 33-15, 151
20 Arizona, 31-13-1, 130
21 Clemson, 31-15, 103
22 Kentucky, 29-15, 99
23 Oregon, 26-16, 95
24 Texas State, 37-12, 59
25 California, 31-14, 44
Others receiving votes: Northwestern (27), Boston U (20), Miami-OH (13), South Carolina (11), Baylor (10), Virginia (6), Auburn (1), Eastern Kentucky (1)
NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll Week 11
1. Texas (28), 38-6, 791
2. Oklahoma, 42-4, 772
3. Tennessee, 34-8, 720
4. Oklahoma State, 39-8, 666
5. Duke, 39-6, 652
6. LSU, 35-10, 592
7. Stanford, 36-10, 590
8. Washington, 30-8, 566
9. UCLA, 27-9, 554
10. Texas A&M, 37-9, 536
11. Georgia, 36-11, 516
12. Florida, 37-10, 466
13. Virginia Tech, 35-9-1, 403
14. Missouri, 35-13, 377
15. Arkansas, 32-12, 360
16. Florida State, 36-10, 294
17. Alabama, 31-12, 291
18. Mississippi State, 30-13, 240
19. Arizona , 31-13-1, 235
20. California, 31-14, 163
21. Kentucky, 29-15, 120
22. Clemson, 31-15, 117
23. Boston University, 40-4, 110
24. Oregon, 26-16, 100
25. Louisiana, 33-15, 74
Others receiving votes: Northwestern (25), South Carolina (21), Texas State (19), Virginia (9), Miami (6), Auburn (4), Grand Canyon (3), Baylor (2), Eastern Kentucky (1).