The Morning Buzz: Sunday, April 21, 2024
Your daily dose of Mizzou athletics and how to keep up with the Tigers.
Today’s Schedule:
Baseball: LSU at Missouri. 2 p.m. CT. Live Audio.
Tigers Results:
Softball: No. 9 Georgia 4, No. 13 Missouri 2 (Game 1).
No. 9 Georgia 4, No. 13 Missouri 2 (Game 2).
Baseball: Missouri 8, LSU 7.
Countdown to Missouri’s football season opener:
132 days.
Did You Notice?
- Missouri softball center fielder Alex Honnold broke the program’s record for most doubles hit in a season during the Tigers doubleheader loss to Georgia on Saturday. Honnold’s 20th double came in the fifth inning of Game 2.
- Missouri soccer players Leah Selm and Kylee Simmons made the 2024 Spring Cup All-League Team. The Tigers competed in the event earlier in the month and finished in 3rd place in the Frontier Division after beating Michigan State in penalty kicks.
- Missouri softball pitcher Laurin Krings recorded her 50th win of her collegiate career in the Tigers 4-2 win over the Georgia Bulldogs on Friday night.
- Former Missouri guard Michael Porter Jr., and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 114-103 in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs. Porter played 38 minutes and recorded 19 points and eight rebounds.
- Former Missouri men’s basketball player Sean East II was one of ten players to make the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament All-Tournament Team. The tournament is an annual event for seniors to play in front of professional scouts.
We’ll Leave You With This:
