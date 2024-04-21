Mizzou Central

The Morning Buzz: Sunday, April 21, 2024

Your daily dose of Mizzou athletics and how to keep up with the Tigers.

Kim Rankin

Missouri Athletics

Today is… National Yellow Bat Day!!!

Follow us on:

  • X (formerly known as Twitter), at @MizzouCentralFN
  • Facebook at MizzouCentral
  • YouTube
  • Newsletter

Today’s Schedule: 

Baseball: LSU at Missouri. 2 p.m. CT. Live Audio. 

Tigers Results:

Softball: No. 9 Georgia 4, No. 13 Missouri 2 (Game 1). 

              No. 9 Georgia 4, No. 13 Missouri 2 (Game 2). 

Baseball: Missouri 8, LSU 7. 

Countdown to Missouri’s football season opener: 

132 days.

Did You Notice? 

  • Missouri softball center fielder Alex Honnold broke the program’s record for most doubles hit in a season during the Tigers doubleheader loss to Georgia on Saturday. Honnold’s 20th double came in the fifth inning of Game 2. 
  • Missouri soccer players Leah Selm and Kylee Simmons made the 2024 Spring Cup All-League Team. The Tigers competed in the event earlier in the month and finished in 3rd place in the Frontier Division after beating Michigan State in penalty kicks. 
  • Missouri softball pitcher Laurin Krings recorded her 50th win of her collegiate career in the Tigers 4-2 win over the Georgia Bulldogs on Friday night. 
  • Former Missouri guard Michael Porter Jr., and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 114-103 in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs. Porter played 38 minutes and recorded 19 points and eight rebounds.
  • Former Missouri men’s basketball player Sean East II was one of ten players to make the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament All-Tournament Team. The tournament is an annual event for seniors to play in front of professional scouts. 

We’ll Leave You With This:

https://x.com/MizzouFootball/status/1781486529619103907

Published
Kim Rankin

KIM RANKIN