State Makes Top Five Cut for Big Man Prospect Ballard

NC State has made the top five schools hotly pursued high school big man Quincy Ballard.

The 7-foot center from Winston-Salem's Quality Education Academy announced his choices via Twitter on Thursday, narrowing his list of potential landing spots to Maryland, Cincinnati, Syracuse and Florida State, in addition to the Wolfpack.

Among the schools Ballard eliminated from contention are UNC Wilmington, UNC Asheville and Missouri State.

The native of upstate New York is at least the fifth player State coach Kevin Keatts has reached out to or extended a scholarship offer over the past few weeks, even though the Wolfpack is currently at the NCAA limit of 13 scholarships. State has also reportedly made offers to Division I transfers Trey Wentz (Santa Clara) and Landers Nolley (Virginia Tech), junior college transfer El Ellis and former Wichita State signee JaDun Michael.

Michael a has since committed to Elon in his hometown of Burlington.

If Ballard chooses the Wolfpack, someone currently on the roster would have to leave the program. The team currently has three players -- juniors D.J. Funderburk and Devon Daniels, along with top signee Josh Hall -- going through the NBA draft process.

A late bloomer whose stock has been rising of late, Ballard said he plans to announce his college decision on Saturday.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC