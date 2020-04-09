AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

State Makes Top Five Cut for Big Man Prospect Ballard

Brett Friedlander

NC State has made the top five schools hotly pursued high school big man Quincy Ballard.

The 7-foot center from Winston-Salem's Quality Education Academy announced his choices via Twitter on Thursday, narrowing his list of potential landing spots to Maryland, Cincinnati, Syracuse and Florida State, in addition to the Wolfpack.

Among the schools Ballard eliminated from contention are UNC Wilmington, UNC Asheville and Missouri State.

The native of upstate New York is at least the fifth player State coach Kevin Keatts has reached out to or extended a scholarship offer over the past few weeks, even though the Wolfpack is currently at the NCAA limit of 13 scholarships. State has also reportedly made offers to Division I transfers Trey Wentz (Santa Clara) and Landers Nolley (Virginia Tech), junior college transfer El Ellis and former Wichita State signee JaDun Michael.

Michael a has since committed to Elon in his hometown of Burlington.

If Ballard chooses the Wolfpack, someone currently on the roster would have to leave the program. The team currently has three players -- juniors D.J. Funderburk and Devon Daniels, along with top signee Josh Hall -- going through the NBA draft process.

A late bloomer whose stock has been rising of late, Ballard said he plans to announce his college decision on Saturday.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

College ADs Facing Doomsday Scenario if Football is Canceled

College administrators, including NC State's Boo Corrigan, are working on contingency plans in case the 2020 football season in canceled -- a possibility that could change the landscape of college athletics as a whole. Read more

Brett Friedlander

SI.com's Pat Forde gives his take on the NC State-NCAA battle

Brett Friedlander

Woodson: Independent Panel State's 'Only Remaining Option'

NC State chancellor Randy Woodson has agreed to have NC State's case with the NCAA decided by the new Independent Accountability Resolution Process, stating that he doesn't think the Wolfpack can get "an objective hearing" with the NCAA's Committee on Infractions. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Recruiting Dead Period May Delay Shipley's College Decision

Five-star prospect Will Shipley, the No. 1 all-purpose back in the country, may wait until recruits are allowed to make on-campus visits before deciding on where he'll play his college ball. NC State is still in the mix, but the Wolfpack has some stiff competition for NC Player of the Year. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Swimmers Earn All-America Status

Twenty-seven members of the NC State men's and women's swimming and diving teams have been named College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) All-Americans for the 2019-20 season. Read more

NC State athletic communications

Wolfpack Baseball Stars Rise Despite Shortened Season

NC State baseball players Patrick Bailey and Nick Swiney made the most of their shortened 2020 season by moving up in the D1Baseball.com's updated top 10 ACC Prospects for the MLB Draft. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Pat Forde discusses why the NCAA needs college football to return

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Offers Fast-Rising 7-Foot Center

NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts continues to aggressively recruit players for the 2020-21 season, even though his roster is already filled with the NCAA limit 13 scholarship players. His latest offer has gone out to 7-foot center Quincy Ballard. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Caesar's Palace Has Low Expectations For Wolfpack

Las Vegas sports book Caesar's Palace doesn't have a lot of faith in the NC State football team's ability to bounce back from last season's 4-8 disappointment. Read more

Brett Friedlander

As part of its #100in100 series, former NC State football great Shelby…

Brett Friedlander