Storm select Cunane

Former NC State star Elissa Cunane has been selected 17th overall by the Seattle Storm in the second round of the 2022 WNBA Draft.



The 6-5 center concluded her Wolfpack career as one of the best players in program history. Cunane finished sixth all-time in scoring and fifth all-time in rebounds. Her career averages at NC State were 14.8 points per game and 7.9 rebounds per contest in 125 appearances (101 starts) for the Pack.

It was a surprise that Cunane lasted as long as she did in the draft as most projections had her going in the first round and the center was on hand in New York for the event.

Cunane arrived at NCSU from Summerfield, NC after the 2017-18 season. In her four years in Raleigh, the Wolfpack won one ACC regular-season title and three ACC Tournament crowns. NC State had not won the ACC in over 25 years when she joined the program.

She is a two-time All-American and also has been named ACC Tournament MVP twice.

This past season the Pack also made its first appearance in the Elite 8 since 1998. Overall, NC State was 110-17 during Cunane's four college seasons.

Seattle finished the 2021 WNBA season at 21-11 overall, which was good for the fourth-best record in the league. The Storm lost to Phoenix in the playoffs last season after winning the WNBA title in 2020.

