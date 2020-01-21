Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State at Virginia

It's never good to go into a game shorthanded, especially when your team is already shorthanded when everyone available is present and accounted for.

But it's especially disadvantageous when, as is the case with the NC State basketball team, you just played a game two days earlier.

That's the predicament facing the Wolfpack tonight. On the road, playing the defending national champion Virginia Cavaliers, coach Kevin Keatts' team will have only seven available players with both redshirt freshman big man Manny Bates and graduate forward Pat Andree sidelined with injuries.

The good news, such that it is, is that UVA is thin as well -- having played only seven men in its game Saturday, a win at Georgia Tech.

FIRST HALF

Funderburk, Hellems, Daniels, Bryce and Johnson to start for the Wolfpack. ...

So far, so good. Funderburk scores from close range to get things started, then two steals lead to easy baskets -- something that don't happen often against the Cavaliers' pack-line defense. If State can keep that up, there will be ice cream tonight ...

First TV timeout: State 8, UVA 8

Keatts only have two subs available, but he's making sure to run guys in and out. First, Beverly came in for Daniels. Now, a couple of possessions later, Daniels is back in and Bryce comes out.

And now here comes Danny Dixon. With Bates out, he's going to have to play major minutes and contribute something. Right off the inbound play, he gets a pass that leads top a layup, but can't finish at the rim. Not a good start ...

Under 12 TV timeout: State 11, UVA 10

State doing an outstanding job thus far getting the ball inside against a defense designed to prevent that. Need to keep doing that instead of falling in love with the 3-point shot like it did at Virginia Tech, when it went 6 of 30 from beyond the arc. ...

Two games ago, each team had a guy named Beverly -- State's Braxton Beverly and Miami's Harold Beverly. Tonight, both teams have a Braxton -- State's Braxton Beverly and UVA's Braxton Key ...

Under 8 TV timeout: State 20, UVA 19

Funderburk continuing his stellar play of late ... He's got 10 of the Wolfpack's 24 points thus far. It is not too early to start talking about him in terms of All-ACC consideration ...

The Wolfpack has missed its first five 3-point attempts. State 9 of 21 overall from the floor and getting outrebounded 15-8 ...

Under 4 TV timeout: State 24, UVA 24

State gets a break on the final possession of the half. With the shot clock down to 1, Bryce fires up a desperation 3, but Daniels chases down the rebound. It still doesn't result in points as Beverly misses a another 3.

Wolfpack 0 for 7 from beyond the arc. And yet, after 20 minutes, it still leads by two ...

Halftime: State 28, UVA 26

Red Panda a halftime! That's a good omen for the Wolfpack. It's 2-0 this season when she's performed at its games -- at Wake Forest and at home against Notre Dame ...