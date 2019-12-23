Triple-Double 'Kind of Snuck Up" On Johnson

Markell Johnson came out of Sunday's game against The Citadel, presumably for the final time, with 3:07 remaining.

With NC State holding a comfortable lead and short on backcourt depth after fellow starter Braxton Beverly went out in the first half with a sore back, there wasn't much of a need for him to be on the court any longer.

But after just seven seconds of elapsed time, there he was back at the scorer's table ready to check in again.

It wasn't until he got a rebound two possessions later and came right back out of the game that the reason for what appeared to be a meaningless encore became evident.

The rebound was Johnson's 10th of the game. Combined with his 11 points and 10 assists, it gave him only the fourth triple-double in Wolfpack history.

"It definitely snuck up on me a lot," the senior point guard said of his accomplishment. "The game was kind of slow today and I really wasn't into it like that much. It definitely snuck up on me."

Johnson went 4 of 7 from the floor, made a pair of 3-pointers and a free throw to amass his 11 points. The 10 assists tied a season high that he had set twice previously while the rebounds all came on the defensive end.

Knowing the last one was special, his teammates did their best to stay out of his way so he could get it.

"It's crazy," Jericole Hellems said. "That dude is everywhere. he's a great player. ... I didn't even know he had a triple-double. I knew he had a double-double, because he told me on the last one 'I need that rebound, Cole.' So I moved out of the way."

In getting that rebound, Johnson joined Julius Hodge and Dennis Smith Jr. as the only State players ever to record a triple-double.

Hodge became the first on Dec. 14, 2002 against NC A & T. Smith got his against Virgina Tech on Jan. 5, 2017, with the second coming four weeks later against Syracuse.

While Johnson's accomplishment Sunday wasn't as flashy as those of the player he once backed up -- Smith scored 27 points in his first triple-double and handed out 15 assists in the second -- is was every bit as meaningful to the player that pulled it off.

"It means a lot, me playing with Dennis Smith my freshman year, backing him up," Johnson said. "So coming out here, having a chance to run the team on my own, it was good."

Johnson said that an assistant coach made him aware that he needed only one more rebound to get into double figures and make history. Coach Kevin Keatts said he also knew the situation, but with a mischievous smile, pleaded innocence when asked if he put his point guard back into the game to complete the triple-double.

"Someone might have whispered to him," Keatts said. "But I did not put him in because of that."

Regardless of why Johnson went back in, Keatts said he was happy his player got the triple-double.

"I think they said that is the fourth one in the history of NC State," the coach said. "That’s pretty good. I am proud of him for that."

According to Johnson's teammate C.J. Bryce, the historic achievement couldn't have happened to a more deserving player.

"Even though he got off to a slow start (this season), he improves every game," Bryce said. "He leads every single game and practice. For him to come out and have that triple-double is very special."