Morsell Talks NC State's Win Over Yellow Jackets

Casey Morsell met with the media following NC State's win at Georgia Tech.

The senior had a wonderful, well-rounded game against the Yellow Jackets, finishing with 12 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and a steal.

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb and @nick_schnittker on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!

Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).