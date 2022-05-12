Skip to main content
Perez signs with Seattle

NC State alum Raina Perez has signed a hardship contract with the Seattle Storm of the WNBA.

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Storm has signed former NC State guard Raina Perez to a hardship contract. 

Perez was previously signed to a training camp contract by Seattle. She appeared in both of the Storm's preseason games. On April 23rd, the point guard finished with nine points, three rebounds, and an assist in Seattle's win over Los Angeles. 

