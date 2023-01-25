WATCH: Joiner Discusses His Performance in Wolfpack's Win

Skip to main content
NC State guard Jarkel Joiner addressed the media following the Wolfpack's home win over Notre Dame.
Joiner finished with 28 points (9/18 FG, 2/5 3FG, 8/8 FT) and six rebounds in the Pack's victory. NC State (16-5, 6-4) led by 11 in the first half but the Irish rallied to take a three-point advantage into intermission. 

The Wolfpack created separation in the second half but Notre Dame (9-12, 1-9) managed to keep it close throughout. 

NCSU returns to action Saturday with a trip down Tobacco Road to Wake Forest (14-6, 6-3). Opening tip is set for 1 p.m. EST. 

