WATCH: Joiner Discusses His Performance in Wolfpack's Win

NC State guard Jarkel Joiner addressed the media following the Wolfpack's home win over Notre Dame.

Joiner finished with 28 points (9/18 FG, 2/5 3FG, 8/8 FT) and six rebounds in the Pack's victory. NC State (16-5, 6-4) led by 11 in the first half but the Irish rallied to take a three-point advantage into intermission.

The Wolfpack created separation in the second half but Notre Dame (9-12, 1-9) managed to keep it close throughout.

NCSU returns to action Saturday with a trip down Tobacco Road to Wake Forest (14-6, 6-3). Opening tip is set for 1 p.m. EST.

