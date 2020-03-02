ACC Women's Basketball Tourney Bracket Set

NC State will be the No. 2 seed at ACC women’s basketball tournament in Greensboro next week and will play its first game in Friday’s quarterfinals against either Georgia Tech, Notre Dame or Pittsburgh, depending on the results of earlier round games.

The game will be at 6 p.m. at Greensboro Coliseum.

Coach Wes Moore’s team earned a double bye into the quarterfinals by finishing 14-4 in the conference (25-4 overall), setting a school record for conference victories along the way.

Tenth-seeded Notre Dame (13-17, 8-10) and No. 15 Pitt (4-25, 1-17) will play in the opening round on Wednesday with the winner taking on the seventh-seeded Yellow Jackets (19-10, 10-8) on Thursday.

Regular-season ACC champion Louisville (27-3, 16-2 ACC) is the No. 1 seed in tournament, which will continue with semifinals on Saturday and a nationally televised championship game on Sunday at noon. This is the second time the Cardinals have been the top seed since joining the conference.

No. 3 Duke (18-11, 12-6) and fourth-seeded Florida State (22-7, 11-7) will also receive double byes into Friday’s quarterfinal round.

The rest of the seedings have Virginia Tech (21-8, 11-7) at No. 5, Boston College (18-11, 11-7) at No. 6, Syracuse (15-14, 7-11) at No. 8, Virginia (13-16, 8-10) at No. 9, Miami (15-14, 7-11) at No. 11, North Carolina (16-13, 7-11) at No. 12, Wake Forest (14-15, 7-11) at No. 13 and Clemson (7-22, 3-15) at No. 14.

The Wolfpack finished its regular season on Sunday with a 75-64 win at Virginia, a game that saw State break out of its recent shooting slump my making its first 13 three-point attempts -- setting a new NCAA record along the way.

This will be the 20th time in the last 21 years that Greensboro has hosted the women’s tournament. This year’s event features three teams ranked among the nation’s top 25 in the latest Associated Press poll, including No. 5 Louisville, No. 8 NC State and No. 19 Florida State.

The complete 2020 ACC Women's Basketball tournament pairings are listed below:

Wednesday, March 4

Game No. 1 –No. 12 North Carolina vs. No. 13 Wake Forest, 1 p.m. (RSN)

Game No. 2 – No. 10 Notre Dame vs. No. 15 Pitt, 3:30 p.m. (RSN)

Game No. 3 – No. 11 Miami vs. No. 14 Clemson, 6:30 p.m. (RSN)

Thursday, March 5

Game No. 4 – No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. Winner of Game No. 1, 11 a.m. (RSN)

Game No. 5 – No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 Virginia, 2 p.m. (RSN)

Game No. 6 – No. Georgia Tech vs. Winner of Game No. 2, 6 p.m. (RSN)

Game No. 7 – No. 6 Boston College vs. Winner of Game No. 3, 8 p.m. (RSN)

Friday, March 6

Game No. 8 – No. 4 Florida State vs. Winner of Game No. 4, 11 a.m. (RSN)

Game No. 9 – No. 1 Louisville vs. Winner of Game 5, 2 p.m. (RSN)

Game No. 10 – No. 2 NC State vs. Winner of Game No. 6, 6 p.m. (RSN)

Game No. 11 – No. 3 Duke vs. Winner of Game No. 7, 8 p.m. (RSN)

Saturday, March 7

Game No. 12 - ACC Semifinal No. 1, Noon (ESPNU)

Game No. 13 - ACC Semifinal No. 2, 2:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Sunday, March 8

Game No. 14 - Championship Game, Noon (ESPN2)