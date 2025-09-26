Breaking Down What NC State Faces in Virginia Tech Defense
Even with head coach Brent Pry getting fired, the foundations of the Virginia Tech defense remain the same. It’s a unit that overall has struggled throughout the start of the 2025 college football season, and a change of leadership may be the problem solver.
Two weeks ago, the Hokies let up 250 rushing yards to Old Dominion at home. Under interim head coach Philip Montgomery, the defense let up negative one rushing yard against Wofford at home last week. It’s against an FCS team, but it's a step in the right direction.
Now the unit must get ready to face a running game led by running back Hollywood Smothers, who is coming into the game with three-straight 100-yard performances against Power Four competition.
The Hokies' defense will be challenged with Smothers and a motivated quarterback in CJ Bailey. Bailey comes off a three-interception performance against Duke a week ago and will certainly look to play a clean game at home on Saturday.
With all that said, it’s time to preview the defense.
Film Examples
Downhill defense
If there’s one thing for certain, this defense will fly downhill and make plays. The linebackers will bite on a lot of play fakes and motions as a result. NC State should be able to find success within the play-action and RPO game as a whole.
0:06 remaining in the first quarter, first-and-10
Vanderbilt comes out in a 12 personnel, specifically in a pistol formation with a tight end lined up offset in the backfield. The Commodores are running an RPO with the left guard pulling and the tight end in the backfield leading up the hole.
It’s an RPO, and look at the Virginia Tech linebackers. When they see the line fake a run, they all step up and come screaming downhill trying to find the running back. Quarterback Diego Pavia has his eyes set on the linebackers of the Hokies. They step up, and when they do, he knows he has the slant wide open. He makes the easy throw and a big gain for the Vanderbilt offense.
8:52 remaining in the third quarter, first-and-10
Vanderbilt comes out in a bunch formation with the tight end offset behind the right tackle. Great play call here as Vanderbilt is gonna fake the GH counter, but look at the tight end. He’s gonna start pulling, then come back around for the reverse.
It’s a hard play to defend in its own right, but the Hokies' linebackers fully flow towards the right and are in no position to recover to make the tackle on the Vanderbilt player on the reverse.
Biggest threat to CJ Bailey
The Virginia Tech pass rush isn’t nearly as formidable as the Duke one Bailey had to face a week ago. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t athletes ready and motivated to put Bailey on the ground every single play.
Hokies edge Ben Bell leads Virginia Tech in pressures and is tied for sacks according to Pro Football Focus. Bell possesses an elite get-off and strong hands to be able to beat offensive tackles around the edge.
13:36 remaining in the second quarter, first-and-15
This clip just exudes the explosiveness Bell has off the edge. He just has such a quick get-off when this ball is snapped, and the guard who is supposed to block him on the edge just doesn't even attempt it because Bell is so far upfield.
Kelvin Gilliam Jr. beats his guy; combine that with Bell upfield, and it’s a forced fumble for the Virginia Tech defense with good field position.
The Hokies' rushing defense allows 157.5 yards a game throughout four games this season, and it’s evident as to why with the clips above. The unit loves to play, but their head are unfire even if it showcases the weaknesses within them.
With Pry getting fired, the unit still has a lot to play for. The transfer portal opens for 30 days after a program loses its head coach, and for players on Virginia Tech, they can use the game against NC State as a sort of “audition” to teams across the country.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.