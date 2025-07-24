NC State Looks To Extend Winning Streak Over Tarheels
The rivalry started in their first meeting in 1894. Over the years, they have played each other 114 times. The Wolfpack has gotten the better of the Tar Heels, winning 4 in a row. But North Carolina has the overall record of 68-40-6.
Both of these schools throughout the years have had great foorball programs. Both schools can recruit with the best of them and produce elite level talent. This rivalry isn't just because they're close to each other; it's because you play like they hate each other. The physicality brought to their games is so intense.
Last year NC State won 35-30. This was a close and hard-fought game for both teams. Both quarterbacks played amazingly. CJ Bailey of the Wolfpack threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns. At the same time, completing 14 out of 20 passes. On the other hand, J. Criswell threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns.
It is crucial for CJ Bailey to have another game like this if NC State wants to win this game. His dual threat of throwing and running makes it hard for defenses to stop him. When Bailey is clicking and marching with this offense, NC State is one of the best offenses in the nation.
The Tarheels coming into this season are scary. With Bill Belichick at the helm, he has turned them around. He has implemented his offensive and defensive schemes, which have been proven to be among the best in the world, and he has successfully leveraged his name to attract more recruits to the Tar Heels than they have seen in a while.
UNC got a 4-star freshman in Bryce Baker. Baker was a standout in high school and wanted to join a program that he knew was established. Baker and Bailey will be battling in NC State for their last ACC game.
For UNC, this win means a lot. The sheer weight of this win and its significance to their culture. It's Belichick's first year and his first time to prove himself for UNC fans. This win would significantly enhance his legacy and resume, considering how quickly he could join a program and reverse a 4-year losing streak.
This game doesn't just mean a lot to the Tar Heels, but it also means a lot to NC State. NC State is attempting to prove that a better recruiting class does not necessarily equate to a better program. The Wolfpack are also playing at home, which gives them more pressure to perform but also provides an edge in the competition. Both these teams have a lot to lose in this game and don't want to give each other an inch.