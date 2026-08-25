Highlights From NC State Press Conference: Virginia

Fall camp has concluded, and it’s now game week for the Wolfpack as it prepares for the ACC road opener against Virginia.



Dave Doeren took to the podium for his weekly press conference. We’ll bring you the highlights.

Balanced Leadership

It’s typical to have one Alpha that leads by example, but this team has a different approach, which they hope leads to better outcomes.



This season, having 8 team captains ensures that leaders are spread across both sides of the ball in different position groups. Doeren referred to this as a “balanced leadership” that the Wolfpack haven’t had.

“I like the leadership of this team,” Doeren said. “ We have guys on both sides of the football that have words and actions. They say the right things, and they do the right things. And they know how to communicate with each other. They know how to demand things from each other.”

Popo Aguirre’s Immediate Impact

Doeren was complimentary of transfer Popo Aguirre (LB), who joined the Wolfpack this year after playing three seasons with Miami.



With all the success Miami had last season, it would be easy for a player like him to come to Raleigh with an inflated ego. However, Doeren hasn’t seen any arrogance from Popo during his time on the team.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes linebacker Raul Aguirre Jr. (10) celebrates after defeating the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He came in with, I’m here to help you guys, I want to learn how we do things, and I want to add to it,” Doeren said. “And he respected what was here, but then he put his head down and just worked his tail off.”



Doeren noticed how Popo treats all players the same, regardless of position or scholarship status. It didn’t take Popo long to earn the team’s respect, which led to him being voted a team captain.

“I think guys like that, that work hard, that have humility, get a lot of respect,” Doeren said. “And that’s who he was.”



Aguirre knows what it takes to win, and he brings that experience with him to Raleigh. He will be an anchor on the defense this season.



“We’re excited he’s here, but proud of him, and the way he’s handled the move,” Doeren said.

The Brotherhood Is Real

Doeren seems pleased with the team's progress during fall camp and has enjoyed watching the brotherhood come together.



“This team was locked in, Doeren said. “Anything we’ve asked them to do is a get-to attitude, like really efficient, good communication.”