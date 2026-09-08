Head Coach Dave Doeren made the announcement three minutes into his weekly press conference. “We lost AJ Richardson for the season,” Doeren said.



“He had a bicep injury, and I hate to lose a captain, and it’s his second year in a row, oddly enough, getting injured against Virginia for the season, and I hate it for that young man.”

Leaving His Mark

During Richardson’s time at Norfolk State, he earned FCS Freshman All-American Honors.



Richardson was also an All-MEAC First Team Selection in 2024. He led the MEAC with 100 tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss.



Richardson transferred to NC State to begin the 2025 season but sat out after the fourth game due to injury.



He’s had a big impact on the team during the short time he’s been in Raleigh. Richardson was named one of five team captains this season, as voted on by the team.

Next Man Up Mentality

“He’s going to make a great recovery and be back with us,” Doeren said. “It’s a four-to-six-month recovery, but it’ll cost him the year. And so next man up, you know, something that, unfortunately, we’ve been used to.”



You never want to lose anyone, especially a team captain. NC State has some players that will try and fill the void.

Finding The One

“You know, that’s the one position that we do have some depth at,” Doeren said. “And so the opportunities for these guys to play will be there.



Who’s one player that Doeren’s staff may have at the top of the list?



“We’re going through the week right now, seeing who’s the most ready, but Da’Kaari Nelson’s a veteran player,” Doeren said.



Nelson transferred into the program after spending three seasons developing at Penn State. He saw playing time each season, but he’s still waiting for his breakout moment.

Who is Da’Kaari Nelson?

Nelson played high school football for Selma (Ala.), where he was a four-year team captain. He earned team MVP honors twice and was a three-time all-state Class 5A selection.



He’s an all-around athlete. Nelson competed in basketball and broke Selma’s 400m and 4x400 in track.

During his senior football season under head coach Willie Gandy, Nelson tallied 72 tackles, seven interceptions, and even returned two for touchdowns.



He also saw time on offense, racking up 401 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns.



Nelson was a four-star prospect by 247Sports, ESPN, and Rivals coming out of high school.



However, at Penn State, he was mainly used on special teams.



Only time will tell if this is Nelson’s time to shine. This is the perfect opportunity for him to showcase his ability and make an impact on the Wolfpack defense.

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker DaKaari Nelson (8) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Evaluating Every Option

Doeren wasn’t ready to officially name Richardson’s replacement on Monday, but he made it clear that some other players are also getting looks.



“Bailey Benson played really well on special teams,” Doeren said. “LaCorian Hodge has made some plays for us. We’re really excited about Jordan Moreta and Ziggy Moore.”



Replacing a player as talented as AJ Richardson will be tough, but “we have some options, and it may take some time to see who becomes that guy,” Doeren said. “But there are several players that are getting that opportunity in practice right now to earn that spot.”