Three Individual Battles to Watch Against Wake Forest

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Kickoff: Game 1 vs. Wake Forest

Everything you need to know about NC State's season-opening football game against Wake Forest at Carter-Finley Stadium. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Doeren: Parents Should be Able to Attend Games

Current state restrictions limit attendance at NC State's football opener against Wake Forest on Saturday, but Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren says there's no reason everyone involved with the program can't attend safely in a stadium that has 57,583 seats. Read more

Brett Friedlander

KENTON'S KEYS: Wake Forest

Each Friday during the football season, SI All Wolfpack Deputy Editor Kenton Gibbs provides his expert analysis in identifying offensive and defensive keys that could lead to a potential NC State victory. Read more

Kenton Gibbs

Governor Changes his Mind, Will Allow Parents to Attend Games

Gov. Roy Cooper has issued an exemption to the state's restrictions on public gatherings, allowing the parents of NC State's football players to attend Saturday's season opening game against Wake Forest at Carter-Finley Stadium. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack 'In a Good Place' When it Comes to Player Availability

Despite disruptions in practice caused by COVID-19, including an eight-day pause that necessitated the postponement of NC State's season opener, coach Dave Doeren said he's comfortable with the number of players the Wolfpack will have available for Saturday's game against Wake Forest. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Ekwonu Comfortable With Move to Guard

Thanks to cross training in preseason camp as a hedge against coronavirus losses, NC State has been able to get its best five offensive linemen on the field at the same time by moving sophomore tackle Ickey Ekwonu from tackle to guard. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wake Forest's Dave Clawson Previews Saturday's Game

Here's what Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson had to say about Saturday's in-state ACC matchup against NC State at Carter-Finley Stadium. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Acceus: Giving up Football 'the Toughest Thing I've Had to Do'

NC State linebacker Louis Acceuss discusses the concussions that ended the playing phase of his football career as he prepares to enter the next phase as a student assistant coach for the Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander

