Three Keys to The Wolfpack Winning in Week Two

The Wolfpack dug itself into a small hole with its Week 0 loss to Virginia.



Whether NC State can climb back to the surface or dig an even deeper hole will depend on the team’s ability to focus on three important keys against Richmond in Week 2.



“I don’t like losing, but the lesson from that loss can be really, really big when it comes to the turnaround from it,” Head Coach Dave Doeren said. “And that’s what I’m counting on from these guys.”

Returning to NC State’s Brand of Football

Doeren took much of the accountability for NC State’s lackluster performance against the Cavaliers.



“We need to go play our style of football and get CJ in rhythm; let him make plays,” Doeren said.

NC State’s style of football includes controlling the line of scrimmage, stopping the run, and winning the turnover margin.



They didn’t do these things against Virginia, but playing an FCS opponent like Richmond should allow the Wolfpack to get back to the basics.



It’s nice that Doeren has respect for Richmond and its Head Coach, Russ Huesman, but this is a team that NC State needs to dominate early.

Establishing The Run

In this week’s press conference, Doeren mentioned that he wants his team to get more aggressive and establish their run game.



Against Virginia, NC State was limited to 76 rushing yards.



Bailey led the team with 33 yards, while Duke Scott only touched the ball 7 times for 20 yards.



Scott was the second-leading rusher on this team last season. He must get fed at least 20 touches a game to open up this offense and take pressure off Bailey.

CJ Bailey Must Reemerge

Sometimes too much hype can be a distraction.



Perhaps too much attention was paid to CJ Bailey in the lead-up to Week 0 because he never looked comfortable once the game clock started ticking.

“I think he was just super excited to play early on,” Doeren said. “I think the energy and the excitement and the buildup of the game. I don’t think it’s nervousness as much as it was just being overhyped.”



Bailey didn’t perform well in that game. He went 12-for-23 for 84 yards and committed two turnovers.

He will have a chance to settle in and calm his nerves against Richmond. Playing in front of the home crowd will also provide a boost.



“We take for granted what we have so often, and so I’m thankful that we get to play a home game in the Carter, see our fans, get our players back in their stadium, and get to play against a really good football team,” Doeren said.