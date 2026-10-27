What If NC State Really Hires Philip Rivers as the Next Head Coach?

We recently unveiled our list of five potential candidates for NC State's head coaching position.



However, former Wolfpack great Philip Rivers is someone most State fans would welcome back to Raleigh with open arms.



We take a look at what a potential hiring of Philip Rivers means for the NC State program

Rivers Brings a Ton of (Playing) Experience

Rivers is a G.O.A.T. in Raleigh, and his stats tell part of the reason why. During his four seasons as quarterback for the Wolfpack (2000-2003), Rivers led the ACC and NCAA in most major passing categories, including total yards in each of his last two seasons (ACC).



Rivers threw for 4,491 yards with an NCAA-leading 72.0% completion percentage in 2003.

Rivers helped steer the Wolfpack to an 11-3 record and earned ACC Offensive Player of the Year and ACC Player of the Year awards in 2003. Those are just a few of his awards! Rivers is one of the most decorated players in NC State history.



He holds many school and ACC records and set an NCAA record with 51 consecutive starts at quarterback.

During his run, Rivers led the Wolfpack to a 34-17 record and was 3-1 in bowl games under former head coach Chuck Amato. State never saw a losing season with Rivers at quarterback and never lost more than 5 games in a season.



Most importantly, Rivers had his number 17 jersey retired in 2003 and saw his name lifted to Carter-Finley Stadium’s ring of honor in 2013.



Rivers is truly the embodiment of a living legend, and that’s without even mentioning his long NFL career, which included 8 Pro Bowl selections.

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) looks downfield for an open receiver during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect





A Philip Rivers hiring would provide an instant boost to the program with the alumni and fans while providing credibility among the recruits he’d look to bring to the program.



They may not be familiar with his game, but their parents remember. Rivers will sell them on the fact that he knows what it takes to excel at the next level and his commitment to get their sons there.

Philip Coaches, in High School

Rivers is the current head coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.



A Philip Rivers hiring would be extra special, considering his son, Gunner, is a 4-star quarterback in the Class of 2027 who is already committed to play for NC State. A father-and-son pairing for the Wolfpack would be wild.



He’s been at it for the last several seasons, so coaching isn’t new to him, but doing it in college at the P4 level is.





Fomer NC State Head Coach Dave Doeren was already an established winner in college football, having led the NIU Huskies to an impressive 23-4 record in two seasons while posting a 15-1 conference record.

It’s commendable that Rivers is guiding the youth down there in Alabama, but from a truly coaching perspective, what would lead the university to believe that he is capable of being successful in the ACC?



Doeren was a good coach for State, but things were getting stale; he was here too long. Can Rivers actually push the Wolfpack through to the next level?



Few would be disappointed with a Rivers hiring, but after 14 long seasons with Doeren, fans are ready for the program to turn a page, and quickly.