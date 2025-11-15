Social Media Reacts to Wolfpack's Embarrassing Performance Against Miami
The NC State Wolfpack headed into hostile territory to take on the Miami Hurricanes. The Wolfpack were clearly the underdogs going into the game, possessing a 5-4 record compared to Miami's 7-2 record. However, as we've seen all season, this wouldn't scare off the Wolfpack from competing.
Social media had its eyes on his game, as NC State fans made their voices heard loud and clear all game long. Below is a breakdown of key plays from the showdown and how the fans reacted, both positive and negative, in the most authentic way possible.
Social Media Reacts
After starting the game having to punt the ball away, the Wolfpack defense stood its ground after Miami looked to have strong command of the football, forcing the Hurricanes to settle for a field goal. An early 3-0 lead for Miami wasn't anything that made Wolfpack fans nervous.
Hollywood Smothers' return was one to pay attention to in this game, as he and Duke Scott looked to run the ball down Miami's throats. On the Wolfpack's second drive of the first quarter, quarterback CJ Bailey and the offense was again had to punt the ball away.
The defense had to be on it's game for NC State, because the offense was slow out of the gates.
That's exactly what the NC State defense did, with a big hit from Devon Marshall. The hit was good enough to force a turnover, but Bailey tossed an interception seemingly the next play, returned for a touchdown, giving Miami a 10-0 lead.
Just when Bailey looked to have some comfort level on offense, Jakobe Thomas picked the Wolfpack quarterback off for the second time, as momentum clearly sat in the laps of the Hurricanes.
Miami kept its momentum rolling, getting into the end zone again, making it 17-0 after the extra point. For the Wolfpack, it was time to respond now, or never.
The Wolfpack offense couldn't hang, the defense started to crumble, and halftime was this program's saving grace, as NC State entered it down 24-0. Social media, specifically Wolfpack fans, sounded off.
The Wolfpack had the belt handed to them, as Miami wouldn't let the foot off the gas on both sides of the football. Seeing that this is the same NC State team that defeated Georgia Tech earlier this season, you wouldn't believe it when looking at this game.
Things truly just went bad to worse for the Wolfpack, falling 34-0 before heading into the final quarter of the game.
The Wolfpack's night finally came to an end, even with a Bailey rushing touchdown, there wasn't much that NC State fans can take with a smile on their face from this game.
Final: Miami 41, NC State 7
